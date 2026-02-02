Union Budget 2026-27: Centre tops up RDI fund with ₹20,000 crore

In her ninth consecutive Budget on Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman topped up the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) fund with an allocation of Rs 20,000 crore, matching last year’s budgetary support for the scheme.

Budget documents show that of the Rs 23,125 crore earmarked for all central sector schemes and projects under the Ministry of Science and Technology, the RDI fund accounts for the largest share at Rs 20,000 crore. Revised estimates indicate that Rs 3,000 crore from last year’s RDI allocation has been utilised so far in the ongoing financial year (FY26).

What has slowed the utilisation of the RDI allocation?

Speaking at the post-Budget press conference, Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST), said limited appointment of second-level fund managers was the key reason for the slower rollout.

“Currently, only the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and the Technology Development Board (TDB) have been appointed as the second-level fund managers and that is the reason we could not spend the entire Rs 20,000 crore. The total fund size is Rs 1 lakh crore and, as per Cabinet approval, the fund needs to be deployed over a period of seven years,” Karandikar said.

When will new fund managers be selected?

Karandikar said the government has received 193 applications from prospective second-level fund managers beyond BIRAC and TDB, including alternate investment fund structures, development finance institutions and non-banking finance companies.

Responding to a question from Business Standard on the selection timeline, he said, “By the April–May timeframe, we will select a few fund managers, and then the fund managers may take another six to eight months to actually make their investment decisions. Given the last date of applications was January 31, we have not yet looked at the data.”

What is the structure of the RDI fund?

The RDI fund was formally launched in November last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the DST as the nodal ministry.

Under the fund structure, the allocation will be transferred from the Consolidated Fund of India to a Special Purpose Fund (SPF) at a nil interest rate for 50 years. The SPF, being set up under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, will act as the first-level custodian, with funds flowing onward to second-level custodians and then to startups.

How has the industry responded to the allocation?

Industry leaders welcomed the continued focus on research and development. Pranav Pai, managing partner at 3one4 Capital, which has applied in the first call for second-level fund managers, said the scheme could catalyse private investment in deep tech.

“As active investors in Indian deep tech, we believe this scheme will galvanise robust private sector participation in indigenous R&D and provide the institutional framework our startups have long needed to compete against well-funded, state-sponsored global competitors,” Pai said.

Anil Joshi, founder and managing partner at Unicorn India Ventures, echoed the sentiment. “The Rs 20,000 crore allocation is a clear signal of the government’s seriousness in backing research and development and accelerating India’s transition into a true product nation,” he said, adding that the firm plans to explore applying for the second-level fund manager role in the next round.