Budget proposal on buyback tax likely to hurt promoters of cash-rich firms

Both dividends and buybacks are means to return cash to shareholders. Several cash-rich firms used to opt for buybacks over dividends as it benefited their promoters. (Photo: PTI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget proposal to tax share buybacks at the hands of recipients will impact promoters of cash-rich firms the most. Such gains made by tendering shares in a buyback currently do not attract any tax, but the company undertaking the buyback has to pay effectively more than 20 per cent as buyback tax.

“I propose to tax income received on buybacks of shares in the hands of the recipient,” said Sitharaman, proposing to shift the burden from the company to the shareholder. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Budget proposal comes almost four years after the government decided to shift the tax burden on dividends from companies the receivers, based on their individual tax slabs.

Both dividends and buybacks are means to return cash to shareholders. Several cash-rich firms used to opt for buybacks over dividends as it benefited their promoters.

Market regulator Sebi and experts had highlighted the anomaly. The buyback tax paid by the company was also seen as benefiting a handful of shareholders, tendering their shares at the expense of others.

Buybacks are common among information technology companies. In December, Tata Consultancy Services concluded its Rs 17,000 crore buyback. Promoter Tata Sons had tendered shares worth Rs 12,284 crore in the buyback. Previously, Tata Sons had tendered its shares in the company in 2017, 2021, and 2022. According to a regulatory filing, the promoter has mopped up a total of $5 billion (Rs 41,895 crore) in these buybacks.

In FY23, India Inc spent Rs 21,453 crore via share repurchase programmes, according to Prime Database. The total dividend payout was nearly 20 times more at Rs 4.4 trillion, according to Capital Line.