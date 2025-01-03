Budget wishlist: Pharma firms seek simplified taxes, stronger PLI scheme

The pharmaceutical sector has rolled out a robust wishlist for the upcoming budget, with import duty exemptions, simplified tax procedures, and strengthening of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme among its major demands.
Commenting on the industry’s expectations, Anil Matai, director general, Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), which represents multinational pharma companies working in India, said that policy-level clarifications, such as expanded exemptions for life-saving drugs and oncology medications from import duty, are vital for reducing treatment costs.
Pharma bodies have also called for simplified tax laws, including the expansion of the scope of Section 115BAB of the Income Tax Act, which enables new manufacturing entities to opt for a lower corporate tax rate of 15 per cent, to include companies solely engaged in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D).
“Mandatory timelines for disposing of appeals, particularly by the Income Tax Appellate Authorities, and removing turnover criteria for safe harbour provisions for R&D will also encourage innovation and investment,” Matai added.
Among other demands is the removal of Section 194R, related to marketing samples, which would ease business operations.
Further, the industry has also sought incentives for artificial intelligence (AI) research in the pharmaceutical sector, building on AI Centres of Excellence and medical device training announced in Budget 2023.
Commenting on the same, Nikkhil Masurkar, chief executive officer (CEO), Entod Pharmaceuticals, said that increased funding for R&D, particularly in next-generation molecules and AI-driven drug discovery, could drive investment and innovation.
Sudarshan Jain, secretary general, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), which represents the leading drug firms in the country, added that prioritising innovation, ease of doing business, and policies that strengthen the life sciences ecosystem could position India among the top five innovators in the world.
“It would be encouraging if the budget allocates at least 10 per cent of the National Research Fund to life sciences, reinstates 200 per cent weighted deductions for R&D expenditure, and expands the patent box regime to include income from patents abroad,” Jain said.
The industry has also asked for the strengthening of the PLI scheme for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and high-value pharma products.
“This step can reduce import dependency, while better infrastructure support for MSMEs can spur innovation and job creation,” Masurkar added.
Among other demands is the simplification of Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs) and encouraging digital transformation in healthcare through telemedicine and AI-enabled drug delivery systems. Faster resolutions in these areas would enhance the ease of doing business.