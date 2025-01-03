Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 08:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget wishlist: Pharma firms seek simplified taxes, stronger PLI scheme

Budget wishlist: Pharma firms seek simplified taxes, stronger PLI scheme

Among other demands is the removal of Section 194R, related to marketing samples, which would ease business operations

pharma

The industry has also asked for the strengthening of the PLI scheme for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and high-value pharma products. (File Image)

Sanket Koul Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The pharmaceutical sector has rolled out a robust wishlist for the upcoming budget, with import duty exemptions, simplified tax procedures, and strengthening of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme among its major demands.
 
Commenting on the industry’s expectations, Anil Matai, director general, Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), which represents multinational pharma companies working in India, said that policy-level clarifications, such as expanded exemptions for life-saving drugs and oncology medications from import duty, are vital for reducing treatment costs.
 
Pharma bodies have also called for simplified tax laws, including the expansion of the scope of Section 115BAB of the Income Tax Act, which enables new manufacturing entities to opt for a lower corporate tax rate of 15 per cent, to include companies solely engaged in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D).
 
 
“Mandatory timelines for disposing of appeals, particularly by the Income Tax Appellate Authorities, and removing turnover criteria for safe harbour provisions for R&D will also encourage innovation and investment,” Matai added.
 
Among other demands is the removal of Section 194R, related to marketing samples, which would ease business operations.

Also Read

The central government's borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl

CII calls for fuel excise cut, consumption vouchers to boost demand

Shigeru Ishiba, Shigeru, Ishiba, Japan PM

Japan's cabinet approves record $730 billion budget for next fiscal year

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Monetary policy stance may have led to demand slowdown in H1: Finmin review

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Budget 2025-26: Sitharaman chairs 4th pre-budget meet with key stakeholders

Narendra Modi

Jobs, farm productivity, infra funds figure at PM's meeting with economists

 
Further, the industry has also sought incentives for artificial intelligence (AI) research in the pharmaceutical sector, building on AI Centres of Excellence and medical device training announced in Budget 2023.
 
Commenting on the same, Nikkhil Masurkar, chief executive officer (CEO), Entod Pharmaceuticals, said that increased funding for R&D, particularly in next-generation molecules and AI-driven drug discovery, could drive investment and innovation.
 
Sudarshan Jain, secretary general, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), which represents the leading drug firms in the country, added that prioritising innovation, ease of doing business, and policies that strengthen the life sciences ecosystem could position India among the top five innovators in the world.
 
“It would be encouraging if the budget allocates at least 10 per cent of the National Research Fund to life sciences, reinstates 200 per cent weighted deductions for R&D expenditure, and expands the patent box regime to include income from patents abroad,” Jain said.
 
The industry has also asked for the strengthening of the PLI scheme for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and high-value pharma products.
 
“This step can reduce import dependency, while better infrastructure support for MSMEs can spur innovation and job creation,” Masurkar added.
 
Among other demands is the simplification of Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs) and encouraging digital transformation in healthcare through telemedicine and AI-enabled drug delivery systems. Faster resolutions in these areas would enhance the ease of doing business.
 

More From This Section

Bank, NBFC

NBFCs seek reforms in pre-budget talks to boost liquidity, ease challenges

Indian Post

Budget 2025-26: India Post may get funds for tech-driven transformation

Nirmala Sitharaman

Industry seeks tax relief, capex boost, reforms at FinMin's pre-budget meet

income tax

Budget 2025: Govt may cut income tax rates to lift consumption, says report

PremiumThe steel ministry has urged the Ministry of Finance to double the basic Customs duty on imported finished steel products to 15 per cent from the current 7.5 per cent in the upcoming Union Budget for 2025–26, people aware of the matter said.

Steel ministry urges FinMin to hike Customs duty to counter Chinese threat

Topics : Budget and Economy Union Budget pharmaceutical firms Pharmaceutical

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon