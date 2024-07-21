Clear Tamil Nadu-specific projects in Union Budget: Stalin urges Centre

Tamil Nadu CM and DMK President MK Stalin addresses the media amid counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. State minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is also seen. (Photo: PTI)

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday expressed hope that the Centre would fulfill the expectations of the people of the state by clearing Tamil Nadu-specific projects in the Union budget 2024-25. For the past three years, the Centre has "not released funds" for the Chennai Metro Rail (Phase 2) project, Stalin said and listed other proposals including the pending sanction for the Tambaram-Chengalpattu elevated expressway corridor. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a post on social media platform X, the chief minister highlighted the people's expectations from the Union Budget, saying that for about 10 years, middle-class families have been hoping that their income tax burden would be reduced and tax relief provided to them.



Among the state's expectations, he listed the approval for Metro Rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai, allocation of adequate funds for already announced railway projects in Tamil Nadu and increasing the expenditure limit under the Centre's rural and urban housing schemes (PM Awas Urban/Gramin schemes).

"I believe that the union government will fulfill the expectations of the Tamil Nadu people," Stalin said in his post.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23.