Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / CM Stalin targets Centre with halwa' jibe for letting down TN in Budget

CM Stalin targets Centre with halwa' jibe for letting down TN in Budget

Pointing to the BJP legislator Nainar Nagendran, Stalin said he should not get offended if he (CM) faulted the Centre on fund allocation

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu)
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wondering if it was enough if Tamil Nadu remained only on India map but not figure in the Union Budget, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday slammed the Centre with his halwa' jibe, a Tamil expression of the sweet delicacy to mean deception.

During his visit to this southern district, the Chief Minister said Tirunelveli was known for its world famous sweet: halwa. But the Centre's halwa being given to the states is all the more famous, Stalin said strongly criticising the BJP-led government for allegedly not allocating funds to the Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at a state government event here, he said the December 2023 unprecedented rain ravaged Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi districts. Though two Central Ministers visited the flood-hit areas, they didn't facilitate any relief to Tamil Nadu, he claimed.

 

Pointing to the BJP legislator Nainar Nagendran, Stalin said he should not get offended if he (CM) faulted the Centre on fund allocation. Nainar Nagendran knows everything but he will not speak. He would grant permission for me to speak, the Chief Minister said in a lighter vein.

Nevertheless, his government carried out the flood relief and rehabilitation work with state funds. Only after it approached the court, the Centre announced flood relief for Tamil Nadu, that too, only about one percent of Rs 37,907 crore demanded by the state government, Stalin claimed.

Also Read

Premiumtax

Budget's consumption bet: Tax cuts boost demand, capex lag poses risks

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. | File Photo

Parliament Budget Session highlights: We're realising Ambedkar's dreams via Mudra scheme, says PM

Narendra Modi

Congress model is mixture of lies, appeasement, nepotism: PM in Rajya Sabha

income tax

No tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh, but it's a rebate, not an exemption

salary, employee

Is your salary between Rs 8-25 lakh? See how much tax you'll save this year

Left with little option, the Centre granted Rs 276 crore. This is not even one percent of what we sought. That's how the Centre is conducting itself, he said.

The state expected financial allocation atleast in the Union Budget but this was not announced. They ignored Tamil Nadu saying no funds and justice for the state. The Centre is repeatedly deceiving the state and has made allocations for the BJP-ruled states and election bound states, Stalin charged.

Is it enough if Tamil Nadu remains only on the India map? Should not the state figure in the Union Budget? Should not the state's name remain in the central projects, should not special projects be announced for the state. Do they think its enough if they visit Tamil Nadu only to seek votes? There won't be any answers from the BJP to any of our questions, he said.

The Dravidian model government was developing the state regardless of any fiscal allocation from the state and this enabled Tamil Nadu to occupy the top position in the surveys released by the Centre. This was because the DMK was true to the people who voted it to power, he said and added we have not stopped our initiatives after blaming the Centre. New schemes are being launched.

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Union Budget, Budget. Union Budget 2025

Budget 2025 tax cuts to boost demand and consumption: Rating agencies

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Budget non-inflationary, focuses on fiscal prudence: Finance secy Pandey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

Parliament updates: We live by spirit of Constitution & do not resort to politics of poison, says PM

Global brokerage firm CLSA has reversed its tactical overweight on China while raising its exposure to a 20 per cent overweight on India, asserting that the re-election of Donald Trump as the US President heralds a trade war escalation just as export

Domestic demand to boost growth post income tax cuts in Budget 2025: S&P

100% FDI in insurance sector to woo more foreign players: Moody's

100% FDI in insurance sector to woo more foreign players: Moody's

Topics : M K Stalin Budget 2025 Stalin Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRepo Rate cut impact on FDGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Stock to Buy TodayDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon