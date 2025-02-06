Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Congress model is mixture of lies, appeasement, nepotism: PM in Rajya Sabha

Congress model is mixture of lies, appeasement, nepotism: PM in Rajya Sabha

PM Modi, in Rajya Sabha, slams Congress for prioritising family over nation, criticises its appeasement politics, and highlights his government's focus on development and OBC rights

Narendra Modi (Photo: Screengrab/SunsetTV)

Narendra Modi (Photo: Screengrab/SunsetTV)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the grand old party's political model is based on a "mixture of lies, appeasement, nepotism."
 
Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sahba, PM Modi said it would be a "huge mistake" to expect the Congress upholding "sabka saath, sabka vikas (together with all, development for all)."  
 
"It is beyond their thinking and it also doesn't suit their roadmap because the whole party is dedicated only to one family," PM Modi said.
 
Highlighting the success of his government’s development model, the prime minister said, "The people of the nation have tested, understood and supported our model of development. Our model of development is 'nation first'." 
 
 
He further criticised the Congress for "appeasement politics." "After 2014, India got an alternate model of governance. This model is not focused on appeasement, but on satisfaction," he said.

Also Read

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. | File Photo

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Congress trampled upon democratic spirit for power, says PM Modi

India US Flag

Govt likely to flag deportation by US military aircraft during Modi's visit

PremiumTrump, Modi

India open to revive US trade deal talks during PM Modi's upcoming visit

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Delhi Assembly Election Highlights: Voting concludes; 57.7% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Modi, Trump

Ahead of PM's US visit, govt to review tariff surcharges on over 30 items

 
PM Modi also discussed the issue of caste politics, accusing opposition parties of trying to spread "caste poison" in society. He pointed out the long-standing demand from OBC MPs across all parties for constitutional recognition of the OBC Panel, which had been rejected during the Congress era. 
 
"For many years, OBC MPs from all parties had been demanding constitutional status for the OBC Panel. But their demand was rejected, as it might not have suited their (Congress) politics. But we gave constitutional status to this panel," he said. 
 
PM Modi also criticised the Congress for its "historical disregard" for Dr BR Ambedkar, saying, "It is well documented how much anger and hatred Congress had towards Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar. They never considered Baba Saheb worthy of the Bharat Ratna award. But today due to compulsions they are having to raise the slogan of 'Jai Bhim'." 
(With agency inputs)
 

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Union Budget, Budget. Union Budget 2025

Budget 2025 tax cuts to boost demand and consumption: Rating agencies

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Budget non-inflationary, focuses on fiscal prudence: Finance secy Pandey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

Parliament updates: We live by spirit of Constitution & do not resort to politics of poison, says PM

Global brokerage firm CLSA has reversed its tactical overweight on China while raising its exposure to a 20 per cent overweight on India, asserting that the re-election of Donald Trump as the US President heralds a trade war escalation just as export

Domestic demand to boost growth post income tax cuts in Budget 2025: S&P

100% FDI in insurance sector to woo more foreign players: Moody's

100% FDI in insurance sector to woo more foreign players: Moody's

Topics : Narendra Modi Budget session Union Budget Budget 2025 BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Trent Q3 resultsSBI Q3 resultsMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIND vs ENG LIVE SCOREGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon