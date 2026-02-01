Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Budget 2026: FM announces ₹10,000 cr container manufacturing scheme

Budget 2026: FM announces ₹10,000 cr container manufacturing scheme

New ship repair facilities for river vessels, coastal cargo promotion scheme also announced

FM sitharaman presenting Budget 2026

FM Sitharaman also announced a scheme for sea planes | Image: PTI

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a container manufacturing scheme with an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore in the Union Budget, along with 20 new waterways, ship repair facilities in Varanasi and Patna, and a scheme to promote coastal shipping.
 
The new waterways will be operationalised over the next five years, and a ship repair ecosystem catering to inland waterways will also be set up in Varanasi and Patna.
 
According to industry and government estimates, India’s container manufacturing capacity is around 30,000 units a year. In contrast, China, which dominates the global container market, has the capacity to produce 5 million units a year.
 
 
Moreover, the finance minister also announced a coastal cargo promotion scheme to increase the share of coastal shipping and inland waterways to 12 per cent of the national modal share by 2047.
 
Sitharaman also announced a scheme for sea planes.

“To enhance last-mile and remote connectivity and promote tourism, I propose to introduce a scheme to encourage domestic production of sea planes,” the finance minister said.
 
According to experts, India’s export-led strategy for Viksit Bharat requires more containers. Moreover, the Bharat Container Shipping Line (BCSL) will also be in operation soon, and it will need its own asset base of containers. Business Standard reported the initial discussions on the container manufacturing scheme on January 8.
 
The government wants to bridge the cost differential between an India-made container and prevailing market rates, and this will require state support both on the input costs of setting up facilities and output-linked incentives.
 
BCSL was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October as India’s new national container carrier, with financial backing from the Shipping Corporation of India and the Container Corporation of India. It will start operations with around 51 vessels.  

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

