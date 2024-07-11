Crypto industry body requests reduction in TDS to 0.01% in Budget

The crypto and Web3 industry body, Bharat Web3 Association (BWA), has urged the Finance Ministry to lower the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on transfers of Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) from the current rate of 1 per cent to 0.01 per cent.

"We believe that the stringent taxation framework and lack of regulation have led to a flight of capital, causing significant revenue loss for the Indian VDA sector and the government in recent years. This has compelled Web3 startups and entrepreneurs to relocate to more VDA-friendly jurisdictions. The lack of regulation is hindering India's Web3 startup ecosystem," said Dilip Chenoy, chairman, Bharat Web3 Association.

The industry body has also requested a review of the flat 30 per cent tax rate applicable to income from the transfer of VDAs.

The crypto body has further asked for an increase in the threshold limit for TDS deduction under Section 194S of the Income Tax Act from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5,00,000.

The industry also advocates for income from the transfer of VDAs to be treated at par with existing sources of income.

BWA has members such as Coindcx, Coinswitch, Wazirx, Zebpay, Mudrex, Suncrypto, Koinbx, Giottus, Transak, Cofinex, and Coinbase.

In the FY22 budget, the Union Finance Minister introduced a 30 per cent tax on the transfer of any virtual digital asset, including cryptocurrencies. According to the policy, only the cost of acquisition can be deducted while computing income from such transfers. Additionally, losses from these transactions cannot be carried forward.

"We urge the government to introduce clear, industry-friendly regulations and tax reforms that will enable this emerging sector to thrive and create new opportunities and revenue streams," Chenoy added.

BWA has also urged the inclusion of foreign exchanges within the scope of the TDS mandate.

On June 14, Business Standard reported that the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-India), the national agency responsible for analysing suspicious financial transactions, has received requests from four more offshore crypto exchanges to operate in India again, according to a senior government official familiar with the matter. At the beginning of 2024, India had banned nine crypto exchanges — Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, Kraken, Gate.io, Bitstamp, MEXC Global, Bittrex, and Bitfenix — for non-compliance with anti-money laundering laws in the country. Currently, there are 46 registered crypto entities. With Kucoin and Binance, the total number of such entities will increase to 48.