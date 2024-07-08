With $441 mn, Crypto funds witness inflows for first time in a month

Funds backed by the Solana cryptocurrency saw the second-biggest increase and claimed over $16 million in gains, a 900% increase compared to the previous week. (Photo: Bloomberg)

By Benjamin Taubman



Digital asset investment products had positive inflows for the first time in a month after the prices of cryptocurrencies across the board dropped to their lowest levels in months.

Bitcoin digital funds led the pack with nearly $400 million in inflows, marking a turnaround from a three week period which saw products for the world’s largest cryptocurrency lose over $1.2 billion. The substantial inflows came amid a week where the price of Bitcoin briefly dipped to $54,000, its lowest level since February.

The Bitcoin funds from Fidelity and ProShares had the highest inflows at about $200 million and $100 million, respectively. Despite gains for most other Bitcoin products, Grayscale’s fund was still in the red and lost around $90 million.

Funds backed by the Solana cryptocurrency saw the second-biggest increase and claimed over $16 million in gains, a 900% increase compared to the previous week. The gains comes about two weeks after asset manager VanEck appealed to the US Securities Exchange Commission to obtain approval for a Solana-backed ETF. But the likelihood that the filing goes through is a “long-shot,” according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart.

Inflows for Ether funds were about $10 million, and Ether Strategy ETF was the biggest winner with about $6 million in inflows. But Ether-backed products still have overall outflows for the year totaling about $15 million now.

Ether gained about 4% to about $3,000 on Monday morning while Bitcoin rose around 3% to $56,500.