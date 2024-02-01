Sensex (    %)
                        
Decadal perspective: Filing of tax returns made easier under Modi govt

Most taxpayers are concentrated in a few states. The top seven account for over 60 per cent of the non-zero returns

Photo: Shutterstock

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 12:07 AM IST

Challenges

Large number of income tax returns filed reflect zero taxable income. Zero filers account for two-thirds of all returns filed
Takeaways

Filing of tax returns made easier and faster over the years

Withdrawal of low-value tax demands going back decades

An increased focus on improving tax-payer services, improving transparency and accountability

In the tax net

Chart


First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 11:51 PM IST

