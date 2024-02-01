Decadal perspective: Filing of tax returns made easier under Modi govt

Challenges
Large number of income tax returns filed reflect zero taxable income. Zero filers account for two-thirds of all returns filed
Most taxpayers are concentrated in a few states. The top seven account for over 60 per cent of the non-zero returns
Takeaways
Filing of tax returns made easier and faster over the years
Withdrawal of low-value tax demands going back decades
An increased focus on improving tax-payer services, improving transparency and accountability
In the tax net
