Eco Survey: Need to regulate misleading claims on ultra-processed foods

The Economic Survey FY25 said that misleading nutrition claims and information on ultra-processed foods (UPFs) need to be tackled and should be brought under scrutiny. The government also stated that standards should be set for permissible levels of salt and sugar, along with measures to ensure that UPF brands adhere to regulations.
The survey touched upon the UPF segment, stating that it is built on high-calorie foods and involves strategies that include misleading advertisements and celebrity endorsements targeting consumer behaviour.
“Often, unhealthy packaged food items are advertised and marketed as healthy products. For example, breakfast cereals, tetra-pack juices, and chocolate malt drinks, often advertised as healthy and nutritious, fall under the category of UPFs based on their ingredients,” the Economic Survey said.
It also stated that the ill effects of UPFs and the importance of healthy food choices should be incorporated into school curriculums.
“Generating health-conscious consumers can further motivate and incentivise various UPF brands to introduce healthy alternatives or minimise the extent of negative effects associated with UPFs. This calls for extensive behaviour change campaigns and awareness-generating sessions,” the Economic Survey stated.
The report also said that efforts need to be made to promote local and seasonal fruits and vegetables and to facilitate positive subsidies for healthy foods such as whole foods, millets, fruits, and vegetables to improve their availability, affordability, and consumption.
It urged the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to urgently define thresholds for sugars, salt, and saturated fats to regulate advertising, adopt front-of-pack labels (FOPL), and impose stricter marketing restrictions on unhealthy foods, especially those targeting children under 18.
“Schools, hospitals, and public areas should eliminate UPFs, while incentives should promote affordable healthy food production. High GST rates and amendments to consumer protection laws could deter misleading advertising. Additionally, a coalition of civil society and government entities, free from conflicts of interest, is vital to educate the public and counter food industry interference,” the survey said.
In July, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) approved a proposal requiring information about the sugar, salt, and saturated fat content on labels of packaged foods and beverages to be bolder and bigger.
“Along with empowering consumers to make healthier choices, the amendment will also contribute towards efforts to combat the rise of non-communicable diseases and promote public health and well-being,” the FSSAI had stated.
The regulator had also advised e-commerce platforms to ensure that dairy-, cereal-, and malt-based beverage mixes were not categorised under "health drinks" or "energy drinks."
The FSSAI is yet to issue guidelines on FOPL, but it is still in the process of considering them.
In July, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting issued an advisory that mandated the self-declaration certificates for advertisements to the food and health sectors.
The government had said that the facility for uploading the certificate by the advertiser/advertising agency for TV and Radio ads has been made operational on the Broadcast Seva Portal. For print and digital advertisements, SDCs will have to be uploaded on the website of the Press Council of India (PCI).
The survey also said that the government has been making efforts to promote healthy foods and an active lifestyle by implementing initiatives such as Eat Right India167 and Fit India Movement.
“ By prioritising whole, minimally processed foods rich in nutrients, fibre, and essential vitamins, individuals can lower their consumption of unhealthy additives, excess sugar, and refined grains often found in processed foods. This proactive shift not only enhances physical health but also supports mental clarity and sustained energy,” the survey said.