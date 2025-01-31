Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Economic Survey FY25 warns of energy risks amid India's green transition

Economic Survey FY25 warns of energy risks amid India's green transition

Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran, in the survey's preface, emphasised the need for "strategic thinking" to avoid geopolitical risks

clean energy

Image: Bloomberg

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India pushes towards ambitious energy transition goals, the Economic Survey for FY25 has warned against excessive dependence on imports, particularly for critical minerals essential for clean energy technologies.
 
Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran, in the survey's preface, emphasised the need for "strategic thinking" to avoid geopolitical risks. India currently lacks a significant domestic supply of critical minerals like those used in solar panels and batteries, making it reliant on imports, especially from China.
 
To address this challenge, the government has launched the Rs 34,300 crore National Critical Minerals Mission to boost domestic mining. However, Nageswaran pointed out a global contradiction— while the West prioritises both artificial intelligence (AI) and clean energy, the energy needs of AI-driven technologies are immense.
 
 
The survey also highlighted an important reality: coal remains a key energy source for India. While Western nations push for solar and wind, their supply chains rely heavily on China, which meets its energy demand largely through coal.
 
For India, this means balancing clean energy goals with energy security. The survey noted that unlike developed countries with access to natural gas, India’s most reliable resource remains coal, accounting for 10 per cent of the world’s reserves. Shutting down coal plants without a stable alternative could lead to energy instability.

Also Read

Budget 2025

Understanding Budget documents: Identify changes relevant to your finances

Food ingredients, packaged food, nutritional values

Eco Survey: Need to regulate misleading claims on ultra-processed foods

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Real earnings fell for salaried, self-employed in past 6 years: Eco Survey

Smart cities, city, population, society, future, people, tech

Projects worth Rs 1.5 trn completed under Smart Cities Mission: Eco Survey

Economic survey, eco survey

Pension sector needs boost to improve social security coverage: Eco survey

 
To make coal use more sustainable, the government is investing in advanced ultra-supercritical technologies to improve efficiency and reduce emissions. The survey emphasised that India’s transition must focus not just on cutting emissions, but also on adapting to energy challenges.
 
With a target of 500 gigawatts of non-fossil capacity by 2030, the survey called for greater investment in battery storage, grid infrastructure, and critical minerals. While power capacity expansion has picked up, recent monsoon disruptions have slowed the installation of transmission lines.
 
As India works towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, the Economic Survey stressed that energy security must remain a priority, ensuring a smooth and self-reliant shift towards a low-carbon future.

More From This Section

processed food

Impose higher GST, stricter labelling rules on UPFs: Economic Survey

real estate insolvency

Economic Survey highlights real estate boom, demand to hit 93 mn by 2036

agriculture

Eco Survey calls for climate-resistant farming, expanding irrigation

Trade, container

EU carbon tax, deforestation regulation may impact exporters: Eco Survey

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices likely to decline, silver to rise in 2025: Economic Survey

Topics : Economic Survey Budget 2025 Budget and Economy Energy Transition Committee BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon