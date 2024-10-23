Business Standard
Home / World News / Healthcare helps Reckitt beat quarterly sales estimate to remain on target

Healthcare helps Reckitt beat quarterly sales estimate to remain on target

Reckitt's quarterly like-for-like net sales fell 0.5 per cent, ahead of the 1.7 per cent decline analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll

Revitalizing Nutritional Wellness

Price/mix, a metric that reflects how much Reckitt sold its products for, rose 0.9 per cent while volumes declined 1.4 per cent, weakened by Reckitt's nutrition business Representational Image

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reckitt reported a smaller than expected fall in third-quarter underlying sales on Wednesday, helped by its health business, which makes Nurofen painkillers and Strepsils lozenges.
 
The company, which also owns the Dettol and Lysol cleaning brands, said it was on track to meet full-year targets.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Reckitt's quarterly like-for-like net sales fell 0.5 per cent, ahead of the 1.7 per cent decline analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.
 
"Health delivered sequential improvement in the quarter and Hygiene delivered a solid quarter of growth despite a more competitive market backdrop in developed markets," CEO Kris Licht said.
 
 
Price/mix, a metric that reflects how much Reckitt sold its products for, rose 0.9 per cent while volumes declined 1.4 per cent, weakened by Reckitt's nutrition business. Analysts expected the price/mix to rise by 1.4 per cent and volumes to fall by 3.1 per cent.
 
A roughly 14 per cent sales volume decline in Reckitt's nutrition business was driven by "the combination of lapping high market shares experienced during the US competitor supply shortage and the impact from the Mount Vernon tornado, which destroyed both finished goods and raw materials and impacted short-term supply to customers in the third quarter," the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

CD&R makes Rs 2,983 cr offer for 26% stake in Sanofi Consumer Healthcare

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Over 50% of Indian healthcare workers feel their workplace unsafe: Study

sugar, diabetes, injection

World Anaesthesia Day 2024: Date, history, theme, significance and more

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Govt announces 3 AI CoEs for healthcare, agriculture, sustainable cities

WHO, World Health Organization

WHO secures $1 billion for 2025-28, with $700 million in new funding

Topics : healthcare Child nutrition Nutrition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon