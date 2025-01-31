Real earnings fell for salaried, self-employed in past 6 years: Eco Survey

Real average monthly earnings for people engaged in self-employment have contracted between 2017-18 and 2023-24, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25 tabled in Parliament on Friday. Additionally, real monthly wages for salaried workers have also declined during this period.
Data from the Economic Survey showed that monthly earnings for male workers engaged in self-employment declined by 9.1 per cent to Rs 8,591 in 2023-24 from Rs 9,454 in 2017-18. Meanwhile, monthly earnings for female workers engaged in self-employment declined by 32 per cent to Rs 2,950 during the same period.
On the other hand, monthly wages for male salaried workers contracted by 6.4 per cent to Rs 11,858 in 2023-24 from Rs 12,665 in 2017-18. Female salaried workers saw a much sharper decline in their monthly earnings, falling by 12.5 per cent to Rs 8,855 in 2023-24 from Rs 10,116 in 2017-18.
During these years, the female labour force participation rate (FLFPR) rose to 41.7 per cent in 2023-24 from 23.3 per cent in 2017-18, with the share of "own account workers/employers" surging to 31.2 per cent from 19 per cent in rural areas during this period. Experts attribute this to economic distress.
However, casual workers saw their earnings rise during this period. Average daily earnings for male casual workers rose by 19.2 per cent to Rs 242 in 2023-24 from Rs 203 in 2017-18. For females, the increase was 24 per cent to Rs 159 from Rs 128 during the same period.
Also Read
Arun Kumar, former professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said that workers' earnings have faced severe adverse conditions in recent years. "First, it was successive economic policy shocks like demonetisation and the COVID-19 lockdown. Then, due to supply constraints, inflation remained high, resulting in an erosion of earnings," he said.
"Additionally, profitability in the private sector has remained quite high in recent years, without a commensurate increase in workers' earnings. The high unemployment rate during the pandemic recovery period also meant that people had to work for lower wages. All these factors have contributed to the contraction in real wages," he added.
Echoing similar views, labour economist Santosh Mehrotra said that earnings of both self-employed and salaried workers have stagnated during this period.
"The rise in daily earnings of casual workers is primarily due to the revival in the construction sector. However, these workers comprise only one-fifth of the total workforce in India," he added.
The Economic Survey noted that construction has been gaining momentum since mid-FY21, rising approximately 15 per cent above its pre-pandemic trend, driven by robust infrastructure development and housing demand.
Regarding corporate profitability, the Economic Survey highlighted that while profits surged, wages lagged, leading to a striking disparity in corporate India. While profits climbed 22.3 per cent in FY24, employment grew by a mere 1.5 per cent.
"Despite Indian companies achieving a stable Ebitda margin of 22 per cent over the last four years, wage growth has moderated. This uneven growth trajectory raises critical concerns. Wage stagnation is pronounced, particularly at entry-level IT positions," the survey stated.
Sector-wise wage trends
The Economic Survey showed that real wage growth in agriculture was modest, increasing by 0.6 per cent for men and 1.8 per cent for women. In non-agricultural activities, real wage growth was more pronounced for women, reaching 2.6 per cent, compared to 0.4 per cent for men during the same period.