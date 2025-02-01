Business Standard

Economic Survey 2024-25: Services, debt improve external situation

Economic Survey 2024-25: Services, debt improve external situation

Unemployment rates in urban and rural areas have declined

growth gdp economy

Yash Kumar SinghalShikha Chaturvedi
Feb 01 2025

Services, debt improve external situation
 
Economic growth may stabilise at 6.3-6.8 per cent in FY26, according to the Economic Survey. Services and debt have made the external situation less vulnerable even as the global environment remains uncertain.   
chart
 
Workforce skills remain a concern
 
Unemployment rates in urban and rural areas have declined. However, the education and skill landscape remains a concern, with over 90 per cent of the workforce having at most secondary education, leading to a dominance of “low-competency occupations”­. Skill disruption due to AI looms large. 
chart
 

Topics : Economic Survey Services PMI Budget 2025 unemployment

First Published: Feb 01 2025

