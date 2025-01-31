Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 09:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Eco Survey calls for unique state-specific strategies for faster growth

Eco Survey calls for unique state-specific strategies for faster growth

Making a case for Ease of Doing Business 2.0, the survey said states need to remove prohibitions on women from working in factory processes

Transitioning away from industrial norms, the 21st-century economy must prioritise work within families

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

States need to focus on business reforms on a priority basis to achieve faster growth in industrial or service sectors where they have natural advantages, the Economic Survey 2024-25, released on Saturday, said.
 
"States should make it easier for businesses to commence operations, grow, and even close if deemed inevitable by the entrepreneur. Allowing economic activity as far as possible and getting out of the way will foster faster convergence of living standards and per capita incomes," the survey said.
 
Making a case for Ease of Doing Business 2.0, the survey said states need to remove prohibitions on women from working in factory processes, set legal safeguards for penalties and enforcement, and reduce electricity tariff markups for industrial users.
 
 
"States impose a high markup on the sale of electricity to industries. This high markup discourages industries from formally operating and growing over time. Across states, industrial users can pay a 10–25 per cent markup over the cost of electricity supply. Other countries impose lower rates for electricity use," the survey said.
 
The survey also highlighted that developmental disparities across states have always been a matter of keen attention, bringing convergence of per capita incomes and living standards into policy focus.

Also Read

engineering research and development, ER&D

Engineering firms expect pipeline to remain robust amid West Asia crisis

India vs England 4th T20 live updates

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th T20: Hardik-Dube power India to 180 after early jitters

Google Chrome, Chrome browser

Google's 'Ask for Me' uses AI to call businesses on behalf of customers

PremiumApple

Apple enters India's Top 5 smartphone brands, pushes Realme to sixth place

PremiumLarsen and Toubro (L&T)

Strong order inflow, execution positive for Larsen & Toubro stocks

 
"However, convergence does not mean convergence in every sector, because different states will have comparative advantages in different sectors—be it dairying and farming, manufacturing, conventional or medical tourism, software, financial sector, or any other activity," the survey said.
 
Industrial concentration and regional disparities
 
The mining sector contributes about 8 per cent to the total industrial output. As expected, mining activity is highly concentrated, with the top five states—Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Odisha—accounting for about 60 per cent of the all-state mining gross state value added (GSVA).
 
The survey noted that a high level of dependence on industrial sectors does not necessarily reflect a high level of industrial development.
 
"Only a few states like Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh are able to capitalise on their high level of dependence on the industrial sector to generate reasonable levels of income for their people," the survey added.
 
Four states—the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra and the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu—account for about 43 per cent of the total industrial GSVA. In contrast, six states of the Northeast (excluding Sikkim and Assam) account for only 0.7 per cent of the industrial GVA.
 
"There is a need to focus on industrial strategies appropriate to unique geographies like the Northeast," the survey said.
 
Industry perspectives on regulatory reforms
 
Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said the survey has aptly suggested that states adopt risk-based regulations, follow simplified licensing, and introduce business-friendly policies.
  "Its guidance to states in this direction, for identifying areas of deregulation, comparing them with other states and countries, and assessing its effect on individual enterprises, would be extremely helpful in rationalising the regulatory burden on industry," he added.

More From This Section

Cop29, fossil fuel, climate change, pollution, 2024 global carbon project data for fossil fuel emissions

Climate adaptation key, India must use coal for energy security: Eco Survey

agriculture

Eco Survey calls for climate-resistant farming, expanding irrigation

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Salaried, self-employed real wages below 2017-18 levels: Eco Survey

house infrastructure

Economic Survey: Centre bats for 'wholehearted acceptance' of PPPs in infra

Budget

Excessive financialisation can hurt the economy: Economic Survey

Topics : Economic Survey Service Sectors per capita income

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsIndia vs England 4th T20 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon