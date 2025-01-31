Economic Survey calls for making farm sector free, empowered & emboldened

Highlighting the growing climate crisis faced by India’s farm sector, the Economic Survey of FY25 has called for making the sector free, empowered, and emboldened to diversify away from water-dependent crops.
It also advocated for a sharp increase in irrigation and higher investments in agricultural research to combat the growing impact of climate change on the country’s farm sector.
“Most studies have suggested that droughts and heatwaves negatively impact agricultural productivity compared to floods and cold waves in India. It is, therefore, pertinent to increase the area under irrigation and diversify towards heat- and water-resistant crops,” the Survey said.
Citing a study that examined the relationship between crop yields and rainfall across India at the district level for nine key crops during the kharif season, the Survey found a strong correlation between significant rainfall shortfalls and substantial crop yield losses.
This statistical phenomenon is known as lower tail dependence, indicating that the correlation between yield losses and rainfall deficits is stronger for extreme rainfall deficiencies than for minor variations.
Also Read
“Other studies have indicated that a potential 2°C rise in annual temperature and a 7 per cent increase in annual rainfall by 2099 could lead to an 8-12 per cent decline in Indian agricultural productivity,” the Survey said.
Citing another 2024 study that examined the impact of drip irrigation on five horticultural crops—brinjal, tomato, banana, watermelon, and mango—in Tamil Nadu, the Survey said that the study found drip irrigation enhances agricultural outcomes.
“Compared to flood irrigation, it reduces water consumption by 39-55 per cent and boosts crop yields by 33-41 per cent due to targeted water delivery. This efficiency translates to substantial economic benefits for farmers, with profit margins increasing by 52.92-114.50 per cent depending on the crop (e.g., brinjal, mango),” the Survey stated.
A full chapter was devoted to the rising frequency of extreme weather events in India and their potential impact on the farm sector.
The Survey emphasised that investment in research and development, particularly in climate-resistant crop varieties, improved agricultural practices, crop diversification, and micro-irrigation, can yield sustainable long-term benefits.
“The widespread adoption of digital technologies in agriculture will unlock further possibilities for enhancing productivity,” the Survey noted.
The Survey also called for consistent and stable agricultural growth of around 5 per cent, with a 20 per cent share of overall gross value added (GVA) in the economy, which would contribute 1 per cent growth to GVA.
“Agriculture will then absorb surplus labour even as output per worker and output per hectare rise,” the Survey said.
While various initiatives have supported the growth of India’s agriculture and allied services under challenging conditions, the Survey highlighted that significant untapped growth potential remains.
It stressed that the right policy framework across all levels of government could reduce the overproduction of cereals and address the underproduction of pulses and edible oil.
The Survey also advocated for allowing India’s farmers to receive market price signals without interference, while implementing separate mechanisms to protect vulnerable households from cost-of-living impacts for specified durations.