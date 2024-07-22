Economic Survey calls for identifying regulatory gaps in fintech sector

There is a continuous need to identify regulatory gaps in fintech and to benchmark rules against global best practices, said the Economic Survey 2024 on Monday.

This observation comes as the country adopts emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), decentralised finance, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Indian fintech is evolving and there is a high adoption rate of new technologies in financial services that are supported by digital public infrastructure (DPI) rails.

DPI, also known as the India Stack, includes foundational blocks of digital identification and payment infrastructure such as Aadhaar, digital payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and the account aggregator framework.