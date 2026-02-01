Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Budget 2026: G-Sec yields may harden on higher-than-expected FY27 borrowing

Bond yields may rise and the rupee weaken after Budget 2026 pegs FY27 gross borrowing at ₹17.2 trillion, exceeding market expectations and adding to supply concerns amid foreign outflows

The central government’s borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl

Anjali Kumari
Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

Why are government bond yields expected to rise?
 
Government bond yields are expected to open 4–5 basis points higher on Monday after the Union Budget announced a larger-than-expected gross market borrowing via dated securities of ₹17.2 trillion for FY27, banks’ treasury officials said. The market had been expecting borrowing of ₹16 trillion to ₹16.5 trillion.
 
The government had gross borrowed ₹14.8 trillion in FY26.
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.70 per cent on Friday.
 
“Gross market borrowings are closer to Nomura’s views, but higher than market expectations, and will mean continued market concerns around large Centre and state bond supply next year,” said Sonal Varma, managing director and chief economist (India and Asia ex-Japan), Nomura.
 

What additional borrowing plans has the government announced?
 
Additionally, the government plans to borrow ₹1.3 trillion via the issuance of Treasury bills.
 
How is the rupee expected to react to Budget announcements?
 
The rupee is also seen opening weaker on the back of foreign outflows from domestic equities. Benchmark indices fell almost 2 per cent on Sunday after the securities transaction tax on futures and options was raised.
 
Market participants said the Reserve Bank of India is expected to intervene in the rupee forwards market ahead of trading hours, followed by spot intervention, to curb excess volatility. The rupee had settled at 91.99 per dollar on Friday.
 
How did banking stocks respond to yield concerns?
 
Banking stocks fell on Sunday as a rise in bond yields could impact treasury gains. State Bank of India’s stock declined 5.3 per cent. HDFC Bank fell 1.2 per cent and ICICI Bank by 1.5 per cent. The Nifty PSU Bank index declined 5.6 per cent, while the Nifty Bank index fell 2 per cent.
 
What measures were announced for the bond market?
 
Additionally, the government has proposed an extra incentive of ₹100 crore for a single issuance exceeding ₹1,000 crore by a civic body to deepen the municipal bond market. The Budget also announced the introduction of a market-making framework and total return swaps for corporate bonds.
 
As of December 31, 2025, total municipal bonds outstanding amounted to ₹3,783.9 crore, with ₹1,000 crore worth of bonds issued in calendar year 2025.
 
“Small policy moves for the bond market, with the market-making framework, will enhance liquidity in the secondary market, and the introduction of bond indices will bring more transparency for pricing and hedging credit risk. There is also a big boost for municipal bond issuance with the incentive raised to ₹100 crore,” said Vishal Goenka, co-founder, IndiaBonds.
 

