Insurance industry seeks tax incentives, Insurance Act amendment in Budget

Insurance industry seeks tax incentives, Insurance Act amendment in Budget

Considering the low penetration in the country, experts believe additional funding could provide vital support for the segment

insurance irdai

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

The insurance industry is anticipating amendments to the Insurance Act, along with additional tax exemptions for protection and health insurance products, and adjustments to the new tax regime in this year’s Union Budget to improve affordability and drive greater penetration and growth in the sector. Additionally, the industry expects capital infusion into state-owned general insurers to improve their solvency.
 
According to industry insiders, amendments to the Insurance Act will bring a plethora of changes, including opening the agency channel for insurers and revising capital requirements for companies. Additionally, the industry is anticipating an increase in the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit to 100 per cent from the current 74 per cent.
 
 
“The government might table the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the Budget session, thereby proposing a score of changes to capital requirements, permissible FDI limits, opening up of the agency channel, minimum capital requirements, and more. These changes will significantly accelerate the growth of the industry and support the government and the regulator’s financial inclusion agenda,” said Sumit Rai, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Life Insurance.
 
According to Sumit Bohra, president, Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI), there should be a separate section apart from Sections 80D and 80C for deductions or exemptions for insurance policies, covering health insurance, personal accident, home insurance, and life insurance.
 
“This deduction for insurance policies should also be part of the new tax regime,” said Bohra.

Separately, non-life insurance companies have stated that the deduction under Section 80D in the old tax regime needs to be enhanced, and there should be some deduction for health insurance premiums in the new tax regime as well.
 
“Section 80D limits need to be increased to Rs 50,000 for all and Rs 1,00,000 for senior citizens. Section 80D should also be allowed in the new taxation regime to increase health insurance penetration. Rule 6E, which currently allows unexpired premium reserves to be calculated at 50 per cent, should be changed to the 1/365 method as permitted by Irdai in the preparation of financial statements of insurance companies,” said G Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Galaxy Health Insurance Company.
 
Insurers are also expecting higher allocations for healthcare and education, focusing on bolstering public health infrastructure, digital education, and skill development to strengthen technological support, which will aid in insurance penetration.
 
Sharad Mathur, managing director and CEO, Universal Sompo General Insurance, said, “The need for better penetration with more affordable and accessible insurtech insurance products can be met with better digital readiness and innovation. This approach allows the Budget to focus on how to build trust and engagement with the end consumer, reduce barriers to insurance adoption, and increase competition in underinsured markets. This will serve to raise the profile of various insurance products and contribute to the deepening of the market.”
 
Considering the low penetration in the country, experts believe additional funding could provide vital support for the segment.
 
“Given the weak solvency position of PSU general insurance companies, an announcement related to budgetary allocation for their recapitalisation will be positive. Further, given the low penetration of the insurance segment, the government can announce measures to incentivise penetration, especially for lower ticket-size policies,” said Neha Parikh, vice president & sector head - financial sector ratings, ICRA.
 

Topics : Budget 2025 Insurance Sector Insurance agents insurance policies

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

