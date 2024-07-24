Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mkts fall, rise on Budget buzz: EY India takes a look at how stocks fared

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2024-25

Stock market

Stock market

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 12:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Equity market tumbled sharply in intra-day deals on Tuesday after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a hike in long-term and short-term capital tax in the Union Budget 2024-25 presented in the Parliament on July 23.

EY India takes a look at how top stocks fared on Tuesday when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2024-25


(Click here to check details)
(Click here to check details)

How mid-cap stocks performed: EY India analyses the movement of stocks and gives key reasons behind it  


Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

How FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2024-25 affects the key sectors

Game for skill: Budget 2024 draws road map for industry-ready workforce

'FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget aims to create abundant opportunities'

Farm sector hails forward looking budget, Tikait calls it 'empty-handed'

Union Budget 2024: Slowdown in new projects, decline in completed projects

Topics : Budget 2024 ernst & young stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 12:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon