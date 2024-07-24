Budget 2024: Unemployment rate among females is higher than males

CHALLENGES
Unemployment rate among females is higher than males. Rural unemployment is starting to rise
More vocational and technical training is available but over two-third of the working age population has received none
TAKEAWAYS
Setting up of working women hostels in collaboration with industry, and establishing creches to improve women’s participation in the workforce
New centrally sponsored scheme for skilling in collaboration with state governments and industry