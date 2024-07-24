Business Standard
Budget 2024: Unemployment rate among females is higher than males

More vocational and technical training is available but over two-third of the working age population has received none

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 12:24 AM IST

CHALLENGES
 
TAKEAWAYS
 
Setting up of working women hostels in collaboration with industry, and establishing creches to improve women’s participation in the workforce
 
New centrally sponsored scheme for skilling in collaboration with state governments and industry


First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 12:24 AM IST

