Parl panel stresses on need for financial allocations to MEA: Report

The panel in its report has also mentioned that India's budgetary allocation under the sub-head 'Aid to Bangladesh' came down from Rs 200 crore in BE 2023-24 to Rs 120 crore in BE 2024-25

The report also contains a chapter on 'development cooperation' which outlines country-wise details of funds allocated for different countries as part of the Union Budget over the last couple of years | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Observing that India's "growing stature" on global arena requires consistent and predictable investments in diplomatic, economic and cultural engagements, a parliamentary panel has stressed on the need for consistent and predictable financial allocations to the MEA and recommend that key areas be protected from budgetary cuts.

The panel in its report has also mentioned that India's budgetary allocation under the sub-head 'Aid to Bangladesh' came down from Rs 200 crore in BE 2023-24 to Rs 120 crore in BE 2024-25, and the MEA has said that the "downward trend" is due to the completion of large infrastructure projects and the ongoing "political and security situation" in that country.

 

The 'Fourth Report of the Committee on External Affairs (2024-25) on Demands for Grants (2024-25) of the Ministry of External Affairs' was presented in Parliament on Monday.

"Observing disparities between Budget Estimates (BEs) and Revised Estimates (REs) over the years, the Committee has been recommending that adequate and timely financial allocation is essential for the functioning of the Ministry of External Affairs," it said.

"India's growing stature on global arena requires consistent and predictable investments in diplomatic, economic and cultural engagements. Budgetary instability and fluctuations undermine India's credibility as a partner in bilateral and multilateral initiatives," the panel said in the report.

Notwithstanding this fact, the trend of "BE-RE differential persists", it noted.

"The Committee lays stress on the need for consistent and predictable financial allocations to the MEA and recommend that the BE-RE differentials be minimised and key areas be protected from budgetary cuts. Further, the MEA should work with the Ministry of Finance to create a dedicated contingency reserve fund for emergency, diplomatic or humanitarian situations," it said.

The panel has made a slew of recommendations in its report.

The Committee has noted that the budgetary allocation under the head 'Chabahar Port' has "remained stagnant at Rs 100 crore" in budget estimate (BE) 2023-24, RE (revised estimate) 2023-24 and BE 2024-25 as the long-term main contract for the development of the port was under negotiation, the report says.

On May 13, 2024, the long-term main contract for equipping and operating Shahid Beheshti Port Terminal, Chabahar, was signed between India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) and Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) of Iran, it added.

"While conscious of the challenging environment in which the Ministry is operating given the prevalent sanctions, the Committee emphasise the need for expedited completion of the project and fulfillment of India's commitment under the main contract and recommend an upward revision of the budgetary allocations and proposals under the head," the report said.

The Committee also urged the MEA to work closely with IPGL and the Ports and Maritime Organisation (PMO) of Iran to finalise and implement the procurement of remaining port equipment within a "time-bound framework". The Joint Procurement Committee may be facilitated to expedite cost approvals and ensure that all equipment is delivered and installed by mid-2025, it added.

The report also contains a chapter on 'development cooperation' which outlines country-wise details of funds allocated for different countries as part of the Union Budget over the last couple of years.

"The Committee finds that the budgetary allocation under the sub-head 'Aid to Bangladesh' has come down from Rs 200 crore in BE 2023-24 to Rs 120 crore in BE 2024-25. The Ministry has stated that the downward trend is due to the completion of large infrastructure projects such as India Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL), supply of 20 BG locos and the ongoing political and security situation in Bangladesh," the panel said in its report.

"Considering Bangladesh's critical importance as a neighbouring country and key partner in India's regional diplomacy, the Committee is hopeful that with resumption of normalcy, projects will pick up pace and additional funds, if required, be sought at the RE stage," it said.

The Committee in its report further said it understands that the "slow pace" of ongoing projects in Myanmar is due to the "current political environment", but desired that the MEA should "continue diplomatic engagements with all stakeholders for expeditious and timely progress of ongoing projects, particularly the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport (KMMTT) and India-Myanmar Thailand Trilateral Highway".

The panel has also made observations on allocations made in the budget for countries in Latin America and Africa, and offered recommendations.

"Expressing concern over the relatively low prioritisation of assistance to Latin American countries which stood at Rs 30 crore in BE 2024-25, the Committee feels that India's aid to Latin America is disproportionately low compared to its assistance to other regions such as Africa and South Asia," the report said and recommended a "significant increase" in budgetary allocation for Latin American countries.

On Afghanistan, the panel said, as a reliable development partner for the Afghan people, the Committee desires that the government should continue making persistent efforts to utilise the allocated funds in the "best possible manner, without diluting our national priorities, particularly relating to empowerment of women to the extent feasible".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

