Proposed TCS threshold hike on LRS expected to boost outbound travel

The proposed increase in the threshold for collecting Tax Collection at Source (TCS) on the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh in the Union Budget is expected to benefit the travel and foreign exchange sectors while also improving tax compliance.
While presenting the Union Budget for 2025-26, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “The threshold to collect TCS on remittances under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s LRS is proposed to be increased from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. I also propose to remove TCS on remittances for education purposes, where such remittance is made from a loan taken from a specified financial institution.”
The revision, which will be effective from April 1, 2025, is expected to boost travel and foreign exchange segments, provide additional benefits to students, and improve tax compliance, according to experts.
“The proposed hike in the TCS threshold on remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s LRS from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh should benefit the travel and foreign exchange sectors. It will provide tailwinds for outbound tourism and the airline sector. Students and individuals seeking medical treatment will also benefit,” said Poonam Upadhyay, director, Crisil Ratings.
Outward remittances under LRS
The outward remittances under LRS in November 2024 stood at around $1.95 billion. According to the LRS, introduced in 2004, all resident individuals, including minors, are allowed to remit up to $2,50,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both.
Initially, the scheme had a limit of $25,000, which has been revised in stages, keeping in mind the prevailing macro and microeconomic conditions.
Impact on compliance and education
Manoj Purohit, partner, FS tax, tax and regulatory services, BDO India, said, “Rationalisation of TCS on LRS by increasing the limit from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh will increase the base for exemption and improve compliance. Also, exempting TCS on payments made for education purposes through specified financial institutions will ease the burden on students planning to study abroad, ensuring minimal tax compliance processes.”
However, some experts believe the hike in the threshold is marginal when viewed in the context of the overall LRS limit.
“The increase in the TCS applicability threshold from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh wouldn’t have a significant impact, as it represents an increase of less than 1.5 per cent of the total LRS limit of $2,50,000,” said Moin Ladha, partner, Khaitan & Co.