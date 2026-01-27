Parliament's Budget session opens Wednesday with no new Bills listed

For the Budget session of Parliament, which begins on Wednesday with the address of the President to a joint sitting of the two Houses, the government was yet to list any new Bills on Tuesday evening.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has listed nine pending Bills, including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill and the Securities Markets Code, which is currently with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance for further scrutiny.

What is the schedule of the Budget session?

The first part of the Budget session will adjourn for recess on February 13 to enable the standing committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments and submit their reports. The session will reconvene on March 9 and is slated to end on April 2. It is scheduled to have 30 sittings — 13 in the first part and 17 in the second — spread over a period of 65 days.

What did the government say at the all-party meeting?

At the customary all-party meeting on the eve of the session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the session would mainly be devoted to financial business relating to the Union Budget for 2026–27 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. Essential legislative and other business would also be taken up mainly during the second part of the session, he said.

Rijiju said the Economic Survey would be presented to Parliament on Friday, and the Union Budget at 11 am on Sunday, February 1. He rejected the Opposition’s demands for discussions on the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G Act, as well as on the Election Commission’s special intensive revision (SIR). Rijiju said the two issues had already been debated by both Houses during the Winter Session and “we cannot reverse the gear”.

Why did the Opposition flag concerns?

During the meeting, Opposition members, including Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and John Brittas of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), flagged the non-circulation of government business for the session. Rijiju said it would be done in due course. “This is the first session of the year. Normally, the list of government business is shared after the President’s address. However, I am prepared to share the list; I have told officers to do it,” he said.

Until now, the government has listed only nine pending Bills and no new legislation. All these Bills had been referred to parliamentary committees for scrutiny. The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill was referred to a Joint Committee, which was asked to submit its report by the last day of the first half of the Budget session. The committee examining the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill has to submit its report by the last day of the session, while the committee on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill has to submit its report by February 12. The Select Committee on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill submitted its report on December 17.

What other issues did parties raise?

At the all-party meeting, which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired and which was attended by 51 members from 39 political parties, Opposition members also demanded discussions on tariffs imposed by the US on India, foreign policy matters, air pollution, the state of the economy, and a ban on social media for early teens.

With Assembly elections in one Union Territory and four states scheduled for April–May, parties from these states flagged state-specific issues. Communist Party of India leader P Sandosh Kumar said his party demanded a special fiscal correction package for Kerala to address a severe resource gap of over Rs 21,000 crore. The Trinamool Congress, the ruling party in West Bengal, demanded a discussion on the SIR.