Phase-3 of ambitious e-Courts project gets Rs 1,500 crore in Budget 2025

As part of the National e-Governance Plan, the e-Courts project is under implementation since 2007 for ICT enablement of the Indian judiciary

The funds for the project have been allocated under the National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms. | Photo: Shutterstock

The ambitious phase three of the e-Courts project, which seeks to establish digital, online and paperless lower courts in the country, has been allocated Rs 1,500 crore in the Union Budget.

The funds for the project have been allocated under the National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms. 

As part of the National e-Governance Plan, the e-Courts project is under implementation since 2007 for ICT enablement of the Indian judiciary. The second phase of the project concluded in 2023.

The third phase of the e-Courts project, beginning 2023, is aimed at ushering in a regime of maximum ease of justice by moving towards digital, online and paperless courts through digitisation of the entire court records, including legacy records.

 

It will put in place intelligent smart systems, enabling data-based decision-making for judges and registries while scheduling or prioritising cases.

The main objective of the third phase is to create a unified technology platform for the judiciary that will provide a seamless and paperless interface between the courts, litigants and other stakeholders.

Citizens who do not have access to technology can access the judicial services from e-Sewa kendras, thus bridging the digital divide, the government said.

Digitisation of court records also enables processes to become more environment-friendly by minimising paper-based filings and reducing the physical movement of documents.

Besides, virtual participation in the court proceedings can reduce the costs associated with these proceedings, such as travel expenses for witnesses, judges and other stakeholders, while court fees, fines and penalties can be paid from anywhere, anytime.

Topics : Budget 2025 Courts India governance

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

