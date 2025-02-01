Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 05:23 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2025: Govt allows 100% FDI in insurance, easing foreign entry

Budget 2025: Govt allows 100% FDI in insurance, easing foreign entry

The jury is divided on whether this move has led to the expected inflow of investments

insurance

Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly two and a half decades after the liberalisation of the Indian insurance sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her eighth Budget speech on Saturday, announced the opening up of India’s insurance sector to 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI), up from the previous limit of 74 per cent.
 
Industry insiders believe that with this move, foreign insurers, who previously had to partner with an Indian entity to establish a presence in India, will now have a clear and simplified pathway to set up shop in the country.
 
In her speech, Sitharaman said, “This enhanced limit will be available for those companies which invest the entire premium in India. The current guardrails and conditionalities associated with foreign investment will be reviewed and simplified.”
 
 
As per investment norms, insurers in India typically have their corpus invested in India. However, there is a window available to invest overseas as well. As a result, a detailed review of the fine print, particularly regarding the requirement that the entire premium must be invested in India, is essential, industry experts said.
 
The opening up of the insurance industry to 100 per cent FDI comes at a time when the insurance regulator has been advocating "Insurance for All" by 2047, a goal that requires significant capital inflows into the sector through the entry of new players or capital expansion in existing companies.

Also Read

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, President Droupadi Murmu, Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of Finance ministry

Budget LIVE: 10 million more people will pay no income tax due to revised income tax slab, says FM

Census

Census, NPR unlikely in 2025 too as only Rs 574 crore allocated in Budget

Startups, Indian startups

Startups get another Rs 10k crore 'Fund of Funds' fillip in Budget 2025

G Kishan Reddy, Kishan, Reddy

Coal minister calls budget 'empowering for farmers, women, entrepreneurs'

The government has proposed regulations aimed at reducing water waste, with new mandates that set a bold target: Up to 50 per cent wastewater reuse by 2031 for bulk consumers. These regulations will require entities consuming over 5,000 litres daily

Budget allocates Rs 74,226 crore for drinking water and sanitation

 
“Foreign insurers, who perhaps were looking to enter the Indian market, will not have to hunt for an Indian partner now and can directly set up shop, thereby significantly reducing the time for entry into the Indian insurance market by at least two years, saving the entire joint venture negotiations and signing-up time,” said Joydeep K Roy, partner and leader, India Financial Services Advisory, PwC.
 
“Having said that, investment into the sector will not flow automatically because of 100 per cent FDI, as a lot of it will depend on how they view the Indian insurance sector proposition. Additionally, insurance startups will now have greater access to funding from foreign private equity (PE) firms, which can now fully fund startups in this space,” Roy said.
 
In December 2014, the government raised the FDI limit in the sector from 26 per cent to 49 per cent. Nearly seven years later, the government further increased the limit, allowing FDI investments of up to 74 per cent.
 
The jury is divided on whether this move has led to the expected inflow of investments. According to industry experts, without full autonomy over business operations, and given the challenges of finding an Indian partner who aligns with the company’s culture and ethos, attracting inflows into the sector has become difficult.
 
According to government data, since 2015, when the government liberalised the FDI norms in the sector, it has received close to Rs 54,000 crore as FDI.
 
“We have too few (insurance) players for a country and economy of our size. This scarcity is partly due to the challenge global insurers face in finding suitable local partners. With just over 60 insurers operating in both life and general insurance sectors, and many of them functioning as joint ventures, the shortage of capable and willing local partners is evident. Permitting 100 per cent FDI would be a game-changer, given its potential to address this issue,” said Anup Rau, managing director and chief executive officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company.
 
Currently, only in a handful of companies have foreign partners increased their stake to 74 per cent. Ageas Insurance International has hiked its stake to 74 per cent in Ageas Federal Insurance; in Aviva Life Insurance, the foreign insurer’s stake has risen to 74 per cent; and Italian insurer Generali has increased its stake to over 72 per cent in Future Generali Life.
 
Swiss insurer Zurich Insurance has acquired a 70 per cent stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance. Recently, Munich-headquartered Allianz SE announced it would be exiting its India joint venture with the Bajaj Group, in which it holds a 26 per cent stake in both the life and general insurance companies since inception in 2001. However, it has also indicated that it remains committed to the Indian insurance market, and with 100 per cent FDI now allowed, it can establish its own operations.
 

More From This Section

TAX

Here's how income tax rate tweaks will boost middle class spending

Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal Group

Fiscally prudent, reforms-driven Budget paves way for future growth

Fixed Deposit, FD

Fixed depositors - your TDS limit hiked to Rs 50,000, Rs 1 lakh for seniors

MHA

Budget 2025: Home ministry allocated Rs 2.33 trn, census funding reduced

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

A walkout in the midst of a 'colourful' Budget, but the mood stayed bright

Topics : FDI Budget 2025 Insurance insurance premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todayTax Relief to homeownersCheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon