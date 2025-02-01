Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / PM Modi hails Budget: Tax relief will provide big benefit to middle class

PM Modi hails Budget: Tax relief will provide big benefit to middle class

Budget 2025: Following the Budget presentation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for presenting a 'people's Budget'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi on Friday photo: pti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman following her presentation of the Union Budget 2025-26.
 
In a video message, Modi said, “Tax relief will provide a big benefit to the middle class and salaried employees.”
 
He further stated, “In the Budget, priority has been given to all employment-generating sectors in every way. I would like to discuss those reforms that will bring a major transformation in the coming years. By granting infrastructure status to shipbuilding, the construction of large ships in India will be encouraged, giving further momentum to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. We all know that shipbuilding is one of the sectors that generates the most employment. Similarly, tourism has immense potential in the country.”  ALSO READ: Union Budget 2025: Sitharaman's key allocations and reforms across sectors
 
 
“Hotels will be built at 50 key tourist destinations. For the first time, by bringing hotels under the infrastructure category, tourism will receive a significant boost. This will energise the hospitality sector, which is a major employment generator,” the prime minister said.
 
On the topic of nuclear energy, Modi said, “This Budget has introduced key reforms. The decision to promote private sector participation in nuclear energy is historic. In the coming years, it will ensure a major contribution from civil nuclear energy to national development.”
 
Congratulating Sitharaman, the prime minister said, “Everybody is praising you; the Budget is very good.”

More From This Section

Sitharaman, Budget

Union Budget 2025: Sitharaman's key allocations and reforms across sectors

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Union Budget 2025: Where does the rupee come from and where does it go?

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan

Those linking Budget to Bihar polls must back simultaneous polls: Chirag

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Budget for Viksit Bharat shows PM's resolve to fulfill dreams: Scindia

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah lauds Budget, says middle class always in PM Modi's heart

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Narendra Modi Budget 2025 Union Budget Finance Ministry BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVENew Tax RegimeGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVECheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon