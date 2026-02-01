Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shopping abroad or online? Budget 2026 cuts customs duty burden by half

Shopping abroad or online? Budget 2026 cuts customs duty burden by half

How the customs duty cut will impact your overseas purchases

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outside the Ministry of Finance before the presentation of the ‘Union Budget 2026-27’, in New Delhi

In her Budget speech on February 1, Nirmala Sitharaman announced that customs duty on goods imported for personal use will be cut by half, reducing the cost burden on individual consumers.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

For travellers and online shoppers who regularly bring goods into India from overseas, the Union Budget 2026–27 has delivered welcome relief.
 
In her Budget 2026 speech on February 1, Nirmala Sitharaman announced that customs duty on goods imported for personal use will be cut by half - from the current 20 per cent to 10 per cent - reducing the cost burden on individual buyers.
 
"To rationalise the customs duty structure for goods imported  for personal use, I propose to reduce the tariff rate on all dutiable  goods imported for personal use from 20 per cent to 10 per cent," said the Finance Minister.
 
 
The move directly affects items brought into the country by travellers or ordered online from abroad for personal consumption—categories that earlier attracted relatively high customs duties. For many consumers, these charges often came as an unpleasant surprise at airports or during delivery of international parcels.
 
Rajarshi Dasgupta, executive director (Tax at AQUILAW, said the proposal is a meaningful step towards easing costs for ordinary consumers and travellers. According to him, lowering duties on personal imports makes overseas purchases more predictable and affordable, especially in an era of cross-border e-commerce and digital buying.

The reduced duty is also expected to discourage informal channels that people often turn to in order to avoid steep charges. By making official imports less punitive, the government hopes to encourage better compliance with customs rules while maintaining transparency.
 
“The Budget’s proposal to reduce customs duty on goods imported for personal use represents a meaningful move toward easing the cost burden on ordinary consumers and travellers. By lowering the tariff rate on dutiable personal imports — a category that previously carried significantly higher levies — the government is recognising the evolving patterns of cross-border shopping and digital purchases," said Dasgupta. He added that by calibrating duties carefully, the move "balances revenue needs with consumer relief, making travel and overseas purchases less punitive without undermining domestic industry protections".
 

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

