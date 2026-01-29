State must help raise gig workers' pay, regulate platforms: Economic Survey

Citing data from the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), the survey noted that about 40 per cent of gig workers report earnings of less than ₹15,000 per month.

“While the gig economy is booming, income volatility persists, leading to challenges in accessing credit. Financial inclusion also lags behind for gig workers,” the survey said. “Platform algorithms control work allocation, performance monitoring, wages, and supply-demand matching, raising concerns about algorithmic biases and burnout.”

Gig workers should engage in such work out of choice rather than necessity, and policy should use upskilling to enable upward mobility, better pay, and stable incomes, the survey said.

India’s gig economy has grown from 7.7 million workers in FY21 to 12 million in FY25, a 55 per cent jump in the last four years. Growth of gig workers outpaces overall employment and now constitutes over 2 per cent of the total workforce in India, the survey said, citing ISF data.

The survey identified access to credit and productive assets such as vehicles and specialised equipment as major hurdles that prevent workers from upgrading from low- to medium-skilled gigs. It suggested that platforms and employers must be encouraged by the state to co-invest in assets and training that would allow upward mobility. The market also needs to be incentivised to offer more flexible and agile financial products that consider the income patterns of gig workers, the survey said.

Additionally, the survey noted that as platforms have become essential for finding workers and work, there is a concentration of power, which raises concerns over fees, algorithms, and worker protections. Policy initiatives should resolve this through competition rules, data access, and algorithmic transparency.

This comes after growing unrest and mobilisation among gig workers and unions, who have been protesting against low earnings, arbitrary incentives, algorithmic control, unsafe working conditions, and limited financial inclusion.

“The Economic Survey rightly recognises the rapid growth of India’s gig workforce and the need to balance regulation with flexibility. However, flexibility must not come at the cost of dignity, fair wages, and social security. When nearly 40 per cent of gig and platform workers earn below ₹15,000 per month and face income volatility, algorithmic control, and limited financial inclusion, stronger labour protections are no longer optional — they are urgent,” said Shaik Salauddin, founder president, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU).

The survey recognised the benefits of the provisions for gig workers and their protection under the Code on Social Security, 2020, but highlighted remaining concerns, including the categorisation of workers.

“While the law recognises gig and platform workers as a distinct category, it treats them as a largely homogeneous group, whereas in practice the workforce is highly segmented by skill,” the survey said.

The share of high-skilled gig workers is expected to be 27.5 per cent by 2030, while for low-skilled workers, it is projected to be 33.8 per cent by 2030, according to a NITI Aayog report from 2022.

After a nationwide strike on Christmas and New Year’s Eve by delivery workers, the labour ministry asked platforms earlier this month to drop 10-minute delivery timelines.