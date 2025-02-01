Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Union Budget 2025-26: Allocation to CBI increases to Rs 1,071 crore

Union Budget 2025-26: Allocation to CBI increases to Rs 1,071 crore

The agency received Rs 951.46 crore to manage its affairs in the Budget Estimates for 2024-25, which was later revised to Rs 986.93 crore

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

The country's premier probe agency is engaged in tackling emerging crime scenes, dominated by artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency and darknet besides conventional crimes. | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has allocated Rs 1,071.05 crore to the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Union Budget 2025-26 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, a nominal increase of Rs 84.12 crore from the ongoing fiscal.

The agency received Rs 951.46 crore to manage its affairs in the Budget Estimates for 2024-25, which was later revised to Rs 986.93 crore. 

The government has allocated Rs 1,071.05 crore to the agency for 2025-26, the Budget presented by Sitharaman said.

"The provision is for establishment-related expenditure of the Central Bureau of Investigation which is entrusted with investigation and prosecution in corruption cases against public servants, private persons, firms and other cases of serious crimes," the Budget document said.

 

This also includes provisions for various projects such as modernisation of training centres of the CBI, establishment of technical and forensic support units, comprehensive modernisation and purchase of land, and construction of office and residence buildings for the agency, it said.

The country's premier probe agency is engaged in tackling emerging crime scenes, dominated by artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency and darknet besides conventional crimes like bank loan frauds and ongoing high-profile extradition cases in courts abroad.

It also deals with criminal cases handed over by various states, high courts and the Supreme Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Union Budget will help accelerate Bihar's growth, says Nitish Kumar

house infrastructure

Infra stocks fall on 'modest' capital spending hike in Budget 2025

Toys, children's toys

Budget 2025: Govt to implement scheme to make India toy hub of world

manufacturing

Govt to set up National Manufacturing Mission to promote Make in India

Households are shifting their investment more to equities, directly as well as through mutual funds (MFs), particularly after the pandemic, at the expense of deposits.

Budget: Taxpayers get relief on 2 self-occupied properties under new rule

Topics : Budget 2025 CBI Union Budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todayTax Relief to homeownersCheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon