Union Budget 2025-26: Here are the key challenges in retail sector

Jan 22 2025 | 11:51 PM IST
Key challenges in retail sector
High food inflation, increasing cost of rent, and conveyance expenditures, with tepid income growth
Rapid urbanisation and the rise of e-commerce channels are disrupting higher-profit distribution models for brand owners
Climate change-induced volatility in input costs of agricultural commodities is creating margin pressures across the supply chain
Slowly expanding middle class, combined with 90% informal employment in the economy
Industry ask
Measures to boost consumption via direct tax benefits, higher outlay on PM KISAN, MGNREGA along with increase in daily wage rates under MGNREGA
Indirect tax rationalisations around palm oil Custom duties , excise on petroleum products
Create a special fund to provide low-cost loans to independent retailers, MSMEs
Clarity on key regulations such as BIS standards, National Retail policy, digital protection laws to enable ease of doing business