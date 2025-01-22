Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2025: Dry fruits industry body seeks duty rationalisation, lower GST

Budget 2025: Dry fruits industry body seeks duty rationalisation, lower GST

India's dry fruits market is projected to hit $12 billion by 2029, growing at 18 per cent CAGR

Dry fruits

NDFC sought GST reduction from 18 per cent to 5 per cent on dry fruits, considering their health benefits and to make them more affordable. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nuts and Dry Fruits Council of India (NDFC) on Wednesday urged the government to rationalise walnut import duty on a per-kilogram basis, reduce GST to 5 per cent, and introduce a production-linked incentive scheme for the sector in its pre-budget proposals.

India's dry fruits market is projected to hit $12 billion by 2029, growing at 18 per cent CAGR, according to the industry body.

With Kashmir producing over 90 per cent of domestic walnuts, NDFC President Gunjan V Jain emphasised the need for protecting local farmers despite the existing 100 per cent import tariff.

"We have sought per-kilo import duty on walnuts instead of percentage-based taxation," Jain said while announcing MEWA India trade show's second edition, scheduled for February 11-14 in Mumbai.

 

The council recommended setting walnut import duty at Rs 150 per kg, similar to almonds' Rs 35 per kg rate.

Also Read

tax

Budget 2025: Old versus new tax regime sparks debate on which one to choose

Budget

Union Budget 2025: Understanding Revenue Budget and Capital Budget

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Budget 2025 expectations highlights: Finance sector calls for reduction in loan limits

PremiumIndian edtech sector online learning online education edtech funding startup funding

Budget 2025: Ed-tech sector seeks tax relief, funds for AI-driven education

budget

India's budget likely to raise major subsidies by 8% to $47 bn in FY27

Currently, India relies heavily on walnut imports from Chile and the USA to meet domestic demand.

The council has also requested increased subsidies for expanding production areas under walnut and other dry fruits to reduce import dependence.

NDFC sought GST reduction from 18 per cent to 5 per cent on dry fruits, considering their health benefits and to make them more affordable.

Additionally, the council has proposed implementing a production-linked scheme targeting small to medium-scale operators.

NDFC Treasurer Yash Gawdi highlighted that despite multi-fold growth in dry fruits demand, domestic production hasn't kept pace.

While dry fruits offer better returns compared to other crops, challenges include small land holdings, infrastructure gaps, lower yields and long gestation periods.

The newly established council is conducting walnut plantation drives in Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, targeting 2 lakh trees in two years.

NDFC has partnered with a Chilean industry body for technology transfer and knowledge sharing.

The upcoming MEWA India trade show is expected to feature over 300 exhibitors from 50-plus countries, with 22 nations confirming participation.

India ranks as the world's second-largest dry fruits consumer after the United States.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Railways, train

Budget 2025: Industry players focus on freight infrastructure development

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Middle class a victim of 'tax terrorism': Kejriwal ahead of Budget session

Union Budget, Budget 2024, Budget tablet, Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2025-26: Industry expects steps for labour-intensive industries

PremiumNirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2025-26: 25% income tax slab, higher rebate on the cards

electric vehicle

Budget 2025: e2W makers call for GST rate cuts, relook at PM E-DRIVE plan

Topics : Budget 2025 dry fruit imports GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVENitish Kumar's Withdraws BJP SupportStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon