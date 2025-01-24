Union Budget 2025-26: Here're key challenges in renewable energy sector

Key challenges in Renewable energy sector
- End users are keen to transition to renewable energy; therefore, policy and regulatory certainty would be crucial for sustaining this transition
- ALMM List -2 boosts local solar cell manufacturing, but the industry needs to compete with global majors on quality and price
- Tariffs for battery energy storage systems tenders reduced this year; however, the dependency remains on imports for cells
- Faster closure of bidding process till signing of PPAs with selected developers
- Setting up uniform RPOs and its adherence across states is lacking