Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Crop protection industry seeks tax cuts, R&D incentives in Union Budget

Crop protection industry seeks tax cuts, R&D incentives in Union Budget

Industry body also demanded a 200 per cent weighted deduction on research and development (R&D) expenses for agrochemical companies

China farm, farmland, produce, crop, vegetable

CropLife India urged the government to reduce goods and services tax (GST) on agrochemicals to 12 per cent and maintain a uniform 10 per cent basic customs duty | Image: Wikimedia commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CropLife India on Friday urged the government to reduce goods and services tax (GST) on agrochemicals to 12 per cent and maintain a uniform 10 per cent basic customs duty for technical raw materials and formulations in its upcoming Budget proposal.

The industry body also demanded a 200 per cent weighted deduction on research and development (R&D) expenses for agrochemical companies and requested fund allocation to strengthen agricultural extension mechanisms.

"We request the government to create an ecosystem around a science-based, progressive, and predictive regulatory framework that will allow the sector to become globally competitive," the industry body said in a statement.

 

Key demands include: lowering GST from 18 per cent to 12 per cent, maintaining uniform 10 per cent customs duty for both technical raw material and formulations, providing a 200 per cent R&D expense deduction and extending R&D benefits to units with a minimum Rs 50 crore fixed assets and Rs 10 crore annual R&D spending.

The industry body warned that increasing customs duty to 30 per cent would make crop protection products less affordable for smallholder farmers and restrict access to newer, greener formulations critical for addressing pest resistance and climate change challenges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Budget

Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Halwa ceremony to be held today in North Block

Budget

Epochal Budget to Dream Budget: 5 speeches that left an indelible mark

Budget 2025

What products and services may see their prices change in Budget 2025?

PremiumThe limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Budget 2025-26: MSME ministry pitches for higher Mudra loan limits

Artificial intelligence, AI

Budget 2025-26: Invest in AI education, upskilling, private sector ties

Topics : Goods and Services Tax Budget 2025 GST Crop protection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon