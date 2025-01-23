Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live: Automotive sector calls for tax rebates, AI push
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the 2025-26 Budget on February 1. In the lead-up to the presentation, multiple sectors have voiced their concerns and expectations.
The finance minister is scheduled to present the Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am on February 1, 2025.
Sandeep Gupta, Founder and CEO of Droom, said, "As we move closer to the unveiling of Union Budget 2025, at Droom, we would appreciate policies that will give a push to drive India's digital transformation, especially in the automotive sector. The previous Budget announcements have been forward-looking in giving a boost to emerging technologies."
" And we expect this year's budget to focus on boosting indigenous capabilities in AI and data science. These are going to be crucial frontiers in making vehicle buying and selling more transparent, affordable, and efficient. Furthermore, we'd look forward to measures that will bolster the used vehicle market in the country, such as tax rebates from eco-friendly vehicles, simplified GST structure for automatic services, etc."
Flex space sector calls for tax incentives, regulatory reforms: 91Springboard CEO
Anshu Sarin, CEO at 91Springboard, said, "The future of India’s flex space industry lies in a synergistic partnership between the government and the private sector. The government can play a pivotal role by introducing policy frameworks that encourage innovation — such as tax incentives, streamlined regulatory approvals, and interest subvention schemes to ease capital access for operators."
Sarin further said, "Investments in sustainable practices, digital infrastructure like 5G, and enhanced customer experiences will ensure long-term viability and competitiveness. When the public and private sectors collaborate with a shared vision, we can create an ecosystem that not only supports India’s economic ambitions but also redefines how businesses operate in the modern era."
India’s travel industry expects Budget 2025 to drive infrastructure growth: Collinson International
Sumit Prakash, Country Director India and South Asia, Collinson International, said, “India’s travel sector has shown strong recovery over the past year, with both its domestic and outbound travel surpassing 2019 levels. It is an exciting period for India’s aviation and tourism sectors as the country continues to advance with significant infrastructure improvements and developments."
"This includes investment channelled into increased airline capacity and airport development. The expansion of flight routes and enhancement of regional airports will improve connectivity and make air travel more accessible... With the upcoming Union Budget 2025, we look forward to the strategic measures that will be put in place to further support the industry. We remain optimistic that enhanced developments in this area will boost not only the growth of the tourism and aviation sectors, but also positively impact businesses that are operating in India.”
