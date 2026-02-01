Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Union Budget 2026-27: Consumers cautiously expect a brighter future

Union Budget 2026-27: Consumers cautiously expect a brighter future

Private consumption grows 7% in FY26, but its GDP share stays flat as household finances remain strained despite rising consumer confidence

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 11:48 PM IST

Challenges 
  • Private consumption is growing, but its share of GDP remains stuck at around 60-61 per cent
  • Current financial strain persists despite optimism for future stabilisation and better days ahead
 
Takeaways
  • Consumption growth at 7 per cent in FY26 reinforces emphasis on demand-side measures
  • Consumer confidence levels are approaching 100, suggesting households are ready to increase spending despite current economic uncertainties
  

Union Budget 2026-27: Divestment, monetisation goal at ₹80,000 crore

Union Budget 2026-27: Burden on middle income rises slightly further

Union Budget 2026-27: FDI improves, but excess capacity remains

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

FM: Building ecosystem for improving productivity, employment generation

Union Budget 2026-27: Big push for SMEs with ₹10,000 crore growth fund

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 11:48 PM IST

