Union Budget 2026-27: Consumers cautiously expect a brighter future
Private consumption grows 7% in FY26, but its GDP share stays flat as household finances remain strained despite rising consumer confidence
BS Reporter
Challenges
- Private consumption is growing, but its share of GDP remains stuck at around 60-61 per cent
- Current financial strain persists despite optimism for future stabilisation and better days ahead
Takeaways
- Consumption growth at 7 per cent in FY26 reinforces emphasis on demand-side measures
- Consumer confidence levels are approaching 100, suggesting households are ready to increase spending despite current economic uncertainties
First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 11:48 PM IST