Union Budget 2026-27: FDI improves, but excess capacity remains
Manufacturers still have excess capacity to utilise, hindering new investments
BS Reporter
Listen to This Article
> Manufacturers still have excess capacity to utilise, hindering new investments
> Though net FPI outflow is taken care of by larger net FDI inflows, uncertain global developments pose risks
Takeaways
> The Budget proposes to facilitate sales by eligible manufacturing units in Special Economic Zones to Domestic Tariff Area at concessional rates to increase capacity utilisation
> The Budget provides tax holiday to any foreign company offering Cloud services globally by using data centre services in India, till 2047
More From This Section
Topics : FDI Budget 2026 Union Budget manufacturing
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 11:25 PM IST