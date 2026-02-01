Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Union Budget 2026-27: India's economy driven by investment projects

Union Budget 2026-27: India's economy driven by investment projects

The government trails the private sector in the scale and value of new projects undertaken

BS Reporter
Feb 01 2026 | 10:38 PM IST

  Challenges  
> The government trails the private sector in the scale and value of new projects undertaken  
> Despite taking on a larger number of new projects, the private sector’s completion rate has failed to keep pace 

  Takeaways
  > An Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund will be set up to minimise risks in development, as private players’ new projects surpass those of the government 
> Infrastructure is among six core growth areas, yet government project completions have slightly declined compared to pre-Covid levels
 

Budget 2026 infrastructure Union Budget

Feb 01 2026 | 10:38 PM IST

