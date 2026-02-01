Union Budget 2026-27: India's economy driven by investment projects

Challenges

> The government trails the private sector in the scale and value of new projects undertaken

> Despite taking on a larger number of new projects, the private sector’s completion rate has failed to keep pace

Takeaways

> An Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund will be set up to minimise risks in development, as private players’ new projects surpass those of the government

> Infrastructure is among six core growth areas, yet government project completions have slightly declined compared to pre-Covid levels