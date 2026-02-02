Monday, February 02, 2026 | 12:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Union Budget 2026-27 shows expansion advances, safety retreats persist

Union Budget 2026-27 shows expansion advances, safety retreats persist

Reforms for new world order Expansion advances, safety retreats

Indian Railways needs consistent government support, according to officials

Indian Railways needs consistent government support, according to officials

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 12:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Challenges 
  • The share of safety capex in the Indian Railways’ total capex in FY27 (BE) is only half of what it was in FY19, posing a significant challenge for the Railways to address. 
  • Investment in public- sector undertakings has been sidelined, reflecting a shift in focus away from state-backed enterprises
 
Takeaways 
  • Seven high-speed railway corridors are proposed to be built across cities, with railway safety capex growing 155 per cent from FY19 to FY27 (BE) 
  • Rolling stock has been the prime focus of railway capex, receiving a one- quarter share from FY25 to FY27 (BE) 
                                     
 
               

More From This Section

Budget 2026

Budget 2026: Oppn slams Budget for 'failing' the test of economic strategy

pharma

Union Budget 2026-27: Over ₹1 trillion earmarked for the nation's health

tourism, travel

Budget 2026: Services sector put in the front seat of growth strategy

power, energy

16th FC moots CSS overhaul, discom privatisation, subsidy bill pruning

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Budget 2026

Political Pulse: What the Budget 2026 means for four poll-bound states

Topics : Indian Railways Budget 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 12:20 AM IST

Explore News

Income Tax Deadline ExtendedBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashReaction on Budget 2026Budget 2026 on NRI Investment Relief For Senior Citizens in Budget 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026Budget 2026 on Manufacturing SchemeBudget 2026 on Nuclear Power