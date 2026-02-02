Union Budget 2026-27 shows expansion advances, safety retreats persist
Reforms for new world order Expansion advances, safety retreats
BS Reporter
Challenges
- The share of safety capex in the Indian Railways’ total capex in FY27 (BE) is only half of what it was in FY19, posing a significant challenge for the Railways to address.
- Investment in public- sector undertakings has been sidelined, reflecting a shift in focus away from state-backed enterprises
Takeaways
- Seven high-speed railway corridors are proposed to be built across cities, with railway safety capex growing 155 per cent from FY19 to FY27 (BE)
- Rolling stock has been the prime focus of railway capex, receiving a one- quarter share from FY25 to FY27 (BE)
First Published: Feb 02 2026