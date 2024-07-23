Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman announces abolishment of angel tax for startups

The investors in early-stage startups are often referred to as angel investors, hence the name 'angel tax'

Sitharaman, Finance Minister, Budget

Nirmala Sitharaman

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In her record seventh Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced the abolishment of angel tax for startups in India. She said that this tax would be removed for all classes of investors.

Angel tax is levied on the capital raised via the issue of shares by unlisted companies from an Indian investor if the share price of issued shares is seen in excess of the fair market value of the company. The excess realisation is considered as income and therefore taxed accordingly. Currently, it is taxable at around 30 per cent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The investors in early-stage startups are often referred to as angel investors, hence the name "angel tax". Angel tax was first introduced in the Union Budget 2012 by then finance minister Pranab Mukherjee under the UPA-II regime.

Before the Budget announcement, several startups and experts had said that there was a need to rationalise the angel tax for startups. In fact, this has been a long-standing demand of Indian startups which saw this tax as a hurdle in raising funds.

In 2019, the Centre made a concession that Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)-registered startups would be exempted from the provision.

Earlier this year, a senior government official said that the Commerce Ministry had made a recommendation to remove the angel tax, as had been the demand from startups. However, the final decision would rest with the Finance Ministry.

More From This Section

Budget 2024: Centre announces paid internship scheme in top 500 companies

Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman reduces fiscal deficit for FY25 to 4.9% of GDP

Budget 2024: Govt keeps infra spend target unchanged at record Rs 11.11 trn

Budget 2024: What are the special packages for Bihar, Andhra Pradesh?

Credit guarantee to Rs 20 lakh Mudra loan: FM on MSMEs in Budget 2024


In July, DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said, "The decision is to be taken by the Ministry of Finance; we have provided our inputs. It was not raised during the pre-Budget consultations."

Also Read

Andhra minister welcomes Centre's commitment for Amaravati's development

Budget 2024 Stock Market News LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 600 pts; IRFC, NIACL, NHPC drop up to 7%

FM's Budget speech more focused on posturing than action, says Congress

Budget 2024 LIVE news: Relief for salaried employees, FM revises tax slabs under new regime

Budget 2024: Standard deduction limit in new tax regime raised to Rs 75,000

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2024 angel tax BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon