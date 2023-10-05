close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

Business AI would be the next big bet for SAP: President & MD Kulmeet Bawa

Kulmeet Bawa, president and MD, SAP Indian Subcontinent, talks about SAP's growth journey in India and AI strategy

Kulmeet Bawa_president and MD, SAP Indian Subcontinent
Premium

Kulmeet Bawa_president and MD, SAP Indian Subcontinent

Ayushman Baruah
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us
German technology major SAP has seen strong growth in India over the last few years driven by the demand for cloud by the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment which

Also Read

SAP India see triple digit growth in CY23: President and MD Kulmeet Bawa

Germany's SAP sees 'phenomenal growth' in India, will increase hiring

About 40% of SAP's R&D innovations come from India: India COO Rahul Baheti

70% of startups say tech adoption propels hypergrowth: SAP-Zinnov Study

SAP Labs India to double artificial intelligence talent base by next year

It's time RBI became data-dependent: PNB Gilts MD & CEO Vikas Goel

Deming Grand Prize aligns with our quality objectives, says CEO Ceat Tyres

Axis Bank's infusion will give Max Life enough capital for 2 yrs: Tripathy

Genpact is investing up to $600 million over 3 years in AI: CEO Tyagarajan

Bond inclusion benefits will play out in the long term: SBI MF CIO

Topics : SAP

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesENG vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon