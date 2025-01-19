China's BYD aims to launch vehicles in Rs 25-45 lakh price range in India

Chinese electric carmaker BYD is currently focusing on launching vehicles in the Rs 25-45 lakh price range in India even as it continues to evaluate customer preferences and demand in more affordable segments, its Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles in India, Rajeev Chauhan, has told Business Standard.

Last September, Chauhan had told the newspaper that the company was evaluating two extremes — Rs 20-25 lakh segment and Rs 40-45 lakh segment — for the launch of its new SUV, and a decision would be taken by the end of 2024.

At the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo, BYD unveiled the