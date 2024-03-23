India has the largest slate of local original content outside US: Kelly Day

Earlier this week, Amazon Prime Video showcased its upcoming India slate. Its popular shows such as Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Panchayat will see their new seasons. There are a bunch of new shows, several in Tamil and Telugu, that will join the party. In all 69 shows, films and licensed programmes will be premiering on the service in the next two years. Prime Video, part of the $575-billion online retail giant Amazon, has an estimated 230 million members globally. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to Kelly Day, vice president, international, Amazon Prime Video, in Mumbai on the new offerings and more. Edited