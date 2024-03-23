Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India has the largest slate of local original content outside US: Kelly Day

Prime Video, part of the $575- billion online retail giant Amazon, has an estimated 230 million members globally

Kelly Day, vice president, international, Amazon Prime Video
Premium

Kelly Day, vice president, international, Amazon Prime Video

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 12:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Earlier this week, Amazon Prime Video showcased its upcoming India slate. Its popular shows such as Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Panchayat will see their new seasons. There are a bunch of new shows, several in Tamil and Telugu, that will join the party. In all 69 shows, films and licensed programmes will be premiering on the service in the next two years. Prime Video, part of the $575-billion online retail giant Amazon, has an estimated 230 million members globally. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to Kelly Day, vice president, international, Amazon Prime Video, in Mumbai on the new offerings and more. Edited

Also Read

Govt cracks down on 18 streaming platforms for 'obscene content': List out

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

Amazon Prime Videos ends Dolby Vision, Atmos support on basic plans in US

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Hindutva outfit demands stringent laws to regulate OTT platforms content

Local chip design firms can cater to e2Ws worldwide: Cadence's India MD

FAME II not getting extension is setback for industry: Switch Mobility CEO

JSW MG Motor India plans to sell a million electric vehicles by 2030

India has a lot more trust in technology than others: KPMG's Brenda Walker

'Correction cleared some smallcap froth, but largecaps still better placed'

Topics : Amazon Prime Video OTT users OTT video service

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 12:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon