Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / Indian luxury car mkt may double to 100K mark by 2030: Volvo Cars India MD

Indian luxury car mkt may double to 100K mark by 2030: Volvo Cars India MD

Considering what we have in the Indian market, Volvo is very competitively placed. We are performing quite well in different segments, Malhotra said

Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Car India
Premium

Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Car India

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swedish luxury automaker Volvo Cars India on Tuesday unveiled its facelifted XC90 in India. The updated version of the flagship SUV made its global debut in September 2024. Volvo Cars India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra spoke to Shine Jacob about the company’s electric vehicle roadmap in India, plans to raise the EV share to over 90 per cent, and the future of the luxury car market in India in an exclusive virtual interaction. Edited excerpts:
 
With Tesla lining up India entry plans, how are you looking at competition in the premium car market?
 
Now, we launched the new XC90 in
Topics : Volvo Car Volvo Volvo Cars Luxury car luxury car market

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon