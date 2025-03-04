Indian luxury car mkt may double to 100K mark by 2030: Volvo Cars India MD

Swedish luxury automaker Volvo Cars India on Tuesday unveiled its facelifted XC90 in India. The updated version of the flagship SUV made its global debut in September 2024. Volvo Cars India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra spoke to Shine Jacob about the company’s electric vehicle roadmap in India, plans to raise the EV share to over 90 per cent, and the future of the luxury car market in India in an exclusive virtual interaction. Edited excerpts:

With Tesla lining up India entry plans, how are you looking at competition in the premium car market?

Now, we launched the new XC90 in