Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Emirates chief slams planemaker 'hand-wringing' over supply chain woes

Emirates chief slams planemaker 'hand-wringing' over supply chain woes

Leading plane manufacturers Boeing and Airbus are months and years behind on new plane deliveries, frustrating airlines which want to upgrade

Emirates aircraft at Dubai International Airport

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The head of the world's largest international airline, Dubai's Emirates, voiced frustration on Sunday over chronic aerospace supply problems, challenging planemakers to take responsibility for late suppliers.
  Leading plane manufacturers Boeing and Airbus are months and years behind on new plane deliveries, frustrating airlines which want to upgrade to more fuel-efficient aircraft and launch new services.
  "I am pretty tired of seeing the hand-wringing about the supply chain: you (manufacturers) are the supply chain," Emirates President Tim Clark said at a news briefing on the sidelines of an airline industry summit. 
 
  However, Clark also said he was seeing a greater degree of determination from Boeing to resolve its many issues, and the U.S. planemaker was indicating cautious optimism over its recovery in top-level meetings with Emirates.

Also Read

Iata

Indian aviation market emerging stronger, says IATA's Amitabh Khosla

IATA

Airline industry benefiting from lower oil price: IATA head Willie Walsh

air cargo airplane aviation

Asia leads air cargo recovery with 10% growth as global demand soars

Willie Walsh

Aviation industry falling behind on net zero target, warns IATA chief

aviation fuel, SAF

India holds potential to produce sustainable aviation fuel: IATA official

  Boeing is trying to stabilize and ramp up production after a quality crisis and then labour strike shuttered production of most of its aircraft last year.
  It is also awaiting certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration for its 777X wide-body plane, of which Emirates has 205 on order. Deliveries of the 777X are set to start in 2026, six years behind schedule.
  Emirates has been told it could receive its first 777X between the second half of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027, Clark said, adding that he was sensing a more positive tone from Boeing on the plane's progress.
  Last week, sources told Reuters that Airbus has been warning airlines it faces another three years of delivery delays in working through a backlog of supply-chain problems.
  TARIFF IMPACT
  Emirates has not yet seen a shift in demand patterns as a result of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff war, Clark told an annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
  Clark said he expected U.S. manufacturer GE Aerospace , which makes engines for some of Emirates' planes, to absorb a lot of the impact from tariffs into its own margins.
  Clark has previously expressed frustration with its other engine supplier, Britain's Rolls-Royce, because some engine models have struggled with maintenance problems when operating in the world's hottest climates.
  On Sunday, Clark said opportunities still exist in the Gulf region for Rolls-Royce if it can deliver the required performance.

More From This Section

Student, Study, School

IndiGo expands network with Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic, Delta deal

British Airways

British Airways plans new India flights, eyes cargo opportunities from FTA

Flynas Airlines

Consumer panel directs Flynas Airlines to pay ₹1.25 lakh for lost baggage

airline flight aviation

IATA is holding AGM in India after 42 years; PM Modi to address delegates

Dunes Air

Dunes Air enters private aviation market, to offer premium charter services

Topics : IATA IATA members Emirates Airline Emirates Global Aviation industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon