A-I expands domestic, global distribution networks with global partners

The agreements with Amadeus and Sabre have been expanded to include the domestic content as well as distribution and servicing of NDC content, it added

Air India

Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India in January last year and a transformation plan is underway at the airline

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Air India on Monday said it has ramped up its domestic and international distribution networks with extended multi-year agreements with global distribution systems partners Amadeus, Sabre and Travelport.
"The deals together enable travel agents, resellers, and corporations around the world to access Air India's seat inventory and fares. Air India's new expanded agreements with the GDS partners now include the delivery of New Distribution Capability (NDC) products that provide travellers benefits such as personalised pricing, attractive fare bundles, and new ancillaries," it said in a release.
The agreements with Amadeus and Sabre have been expanded to include the domestic content as well as distribution and servicing of NDC content, it added.
Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India in January last year and a transformation plan is underway at the airline.
Air India's Managing Director Aloke Singh on October 22 said that the airline's low-cost subsidiary Air India Express is going to focus on routes which have a higher component of price-sensitive customers and leisure travellers. Singh also said that Air India Express is not looking at spreading its capacity all over the country in the beginning and instead will first consolidate its presence on the existing routes.

Earlier on 27 October, Air India had announced the appointment of Klaus Goersch as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, as well as various other senior level appointments. In the newly-created position at the airline, Goersch is going to oversee flight operations, engineering, ground operations, Integrated Operations Control and cabin crew functions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 7:57 PM IST

