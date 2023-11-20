ABB forms strategic partnership with Titagarh for metro projects in India

ABB and Titagarh Rail Systems have formed a strategic partnership to supply propulsion systems for metro rolling stock projects in India, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The partnership aligned with the Indian government's "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives has already had an early success by winning orders to design and supply equipment for metro coaches for Gujarat, it said.

Titagarh specialises in design, manufacture, supply, commissioning, and servicing of various passenger rolling stock and metro coaches for Indian and international markets.

ABB, on the other hand, is established in the field of the design, manufacture and servicing of propulsion systems and electrical equipment relating to rolling stock used for railways and metro systems.

This strategic partnership brings the two companies together to build on their potential and synergy to become an established player in the Indian market and expand its market base to other projects and countries.

The partnership covers an agreement for Titagarh to purchase ABB propulsion systems, including traction converters, auxiliary converters, traction motors and train control management system (TCMS) software.

It also includes securing the manufacturing rights and production license for traction motors along with the complete transfer of technology of the GoA 4 (Driverless metro) TCMS software from ABB to Titagarh.

Edgar Keller, president of traction business, ABB, said, "ABB is established as a leading global player in the design, manufacture, supply, and servicing of traction propulsion systems and TCMS. This strategic partnership with Titagarh provides the strong foundation to enter and expand our footprint in this key market, while also supporting the efforts to make rail transportation in India sustainable through our energy-efficient technology, fully produced in India."

Umesh Chowdhary, vice-chairman and managing director (MD) of Titagarh, said, "Working in partnership with ABB will enable Titagarh to participate fully in our government's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. We have already set up manufacturing facilities for some of the items for the propulsion chain and are in the process of making it a holistic solution."

"This agreement is an important step towards developing in-house capabilities for our own TCMS, including driverless (Grade of Automation 4) TCMS, complete with the setup of a TCMS Laboratory and the development of the source codes, which is often referred to as the 'brain of the train' and is the most modern in the world. This development of local TCMS capabilities will enable us to further align with the government's vision of the Aatmanirbharta," he added.

The strategic partnership is already underway with orders for propulsion equipment and TCMS for metro coaches in Gujarat.