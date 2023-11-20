Sensex (-0.20%)
65665.99 -128.74
Nifty (-0.24%)
19685.05 -46.75
Nifty Midcap (0.10%)
41851.75 + 40.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.01%)
6455.30 -0.35
Nifty Bank (0.14%)
43645.55 + 61.60
Heatmap

Australia's ASX signs deal with TCS to revamp clearing, settlement platform

Indian IT services firm will use flagship product to replace ASX's existing platform

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Australia’s primary securities exchange, ASX, to provide a clearing and settlement platform to serve that country’s market.

TCS’s flagship product, called BaNCS for Market Infrastructure, will be used to replace ASX’s existing platform for cash equities clearing and settlement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The new platform is proposed to be implemented in two releases. While the clearing service is expected to be delivered in the first phase, the settlement depository and sub-register services will follow in the second. This staged approach is expected to reduce overall delivery risk and help manage the impact on industry stakeholders.

The estimated cost for the first release is projected to be between $105 million and $125 million, spread over multiple years. The scope, timing, and cost of the second release are expected to be determined in late 2024.

Also Read: Tata Consultancy Services gains after setting buyback record date

The agreement with ASX strengthens TCS’s footprint in Australia, one of its fastest-growing geographies, with a strong local partner network, expertise in cutting-edge technologies, investments in research and innovation, and deep domain knowledge of the banking financial services, and insurance sector, TCS said.

“TCS BaNCS for Market Infrastructure continues to gain traction in the global market with its rich functionality and unique multi-asset class capability across the post-trade value chain. Combined with our fit-for-purpose approach to technology and innovation, this gives us the confidence to deliver a robust future-proof solution stack for the Australian market,” said Vivekanand Ramgopal, president, BFSI Products & Platforms, TCS.

TCS BaNCS for Market Infrastructure is a solution designed specifically for central securities depositories (CSDs), central counterparty clearing houses (CCPs), exchanges, and central Banks. With an ability to support multiple markets, currencies, and asset classes, it has been adopted by market infrastructure institutions in more than 20 countries.

Also Read

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

TCS-led consortium secures BSNL 4G deployment order worth Rs 15,000 crore

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

No fireworks from TCS Q2 nos, headcount dip keeps outlook bleak: Analysts

Blue Dart introduces automated digital parcel lockers with India Post

LTTS partners with NVIDIA to enhance medical imaging software using GenAI

L&T Tech, NVIDIA to unveil Gen AI & advanced software for medical devices

Oberoi Realty enters Delhi-NCR; buys 15-acre land in Gurugram for Rs 597 cr

PLI scheme 2.0: Dixon Technologies commits output worth Rs 45K crore

Topics : Tata Consultancy Services Australia IT services Indian IT Sector

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Technologies IPOWorld Heritage WeekChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon