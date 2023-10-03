close
TRSL signs contract for 72 standard gauge cars for the Surat Metro

The total order value of the project is estimated to be around Rs 857 crore

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL), formerly known as Titagarh Wagons Limited, signed a contract for the design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning, and training of 72 standard gauge cars for the Surat Metro Rail Phase-I project on October 3, 2023, the company stated in a regulatory filing with the BSE.

The total order value for the project is estimated to be around Rs 857 crore. Work is expected to commence 76 weeks following the signing of the project and is likely to be completed 132 weeks from its start date. The Surat Metro Rail Project comprises two corridors spanning 40.45 kilometres with 38 stations. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 12,020 crore.

Senior officials from TRSL management said, "We are proud to announce that these state-of-the-art metro cars will be manufactured at our cutting-edge facility in Uttarpara, located in the Hooghly district of West Bengal, India." TRSL plans to expand its capacities, investing approximately Rs 650 crore in the next couple of years, the official added. The company has already received a Letter of Acceptance for 30 standard gauge cars for Phase-II of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project, according to the company's release.

TRSL is a mobility solutions company with a presence in both passenger and freight rail systems. It is the largest private-sector company manufacturing railway wagons and has an established name in passenger coaches. In addition to Uttarpara, TRSL has manufacturing facilities in West Bengal and Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The company has been awarded the largest-ever order for wagons by Indian Railways, in addition to orders for manufacturing and supplying Metro Trains for the Pune Metro and Surat Metro projects.

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 4:47 PM IST

